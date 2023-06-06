99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Kelly Kilgore to coach Grand Forks KnightRiders girls hockey program

Kilgore takes over for Alex Hedlund, who resigned after last season after nine years with the KnightRiders.

The Grand Forks bench swarms freshman forward Taylor Kilgore, second from top right, after her shootout goal clinched the Hockey World Border Battle trophy for the KnightRiders at the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 2:12 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Public Schools announced Tuesday that Kelly Kilgore will be the next head coach of the Grand Forks KnightRiders girls hockey program.

Kilgore takes over for Alex Hedlund, who resigned after the 2022-23 season after nine seasons with the KnightRiders .

"Kelly's experience in coaching ranges from the youth level up to college, in which he has coached boys and girls hockey," Central athletic director Tony Bina said. "Kelly has been very involved in the Grand Forks youth hockey program's development of girls hockey. He is excited about this opportunity to lead the KnightRiders hockey program."

Kilgore graduated from Grand Forks Central in 1997. He continued his hockey career at Minnesota-Crookston, where he later became an assistant coach.

The KnightRiders finished 11-12-3 last season. Two of Grand Forks' top three scorers were seniors (Averi Greenwood and Annika Presteng) but the KnightRiders could return seven of the top nine scorers.

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
