Kelly Kilgore to coach Grand Forks KnightRiders girls hockey program

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Public Schools announced Tuesday that Kelly Kilgore will be the next head coach of the Grand Forks KnightRiders girls hockey program.

Kilgore takes over for Alex Hedlund, who resigned after the 2022-23 season after nine seasons with the KnightRiders .

"Kelly's experience in coaching ranges from the youth level up to college, in which he has coached boys and girls hockey," Central athletic director Tony Bina said. "Kelly has been very involved in the Grand Forks youth hockey program's development of girls hockey. He is excited about this opportunity to lead the KnightRiders hockey program."

Kilgore graduated from Grand Forks Central in 1997. He continued his hockey career at Minnesota-Crookston, where he later became an assistant coach.

The KnightRiders finished 11-12-3 last season. Two of Grand Forks' top three scorers were seniors (Averi Greenwood and Annika Presteng) but the KnightRiders could return seven of the top nine scorers.