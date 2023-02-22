Kate LeClerc heats up in fourth quarter to set up Grafton-Thompson title game

GRAND FORKS — For the fifth year in a row, it's Grafton and Thompson in the North Dakota Region 2 girls basketball championship game.

Kate LeClerc hit four fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Addison Fredericksen scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the first half as the Spoilers beat May-Port-C-G 65-57 in the region semifinals on Tuesday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Grafton, the three-time defending region champions, will face No. 1 seed Thompson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Betty.

"We play each other competitive during the season, and we always seem to be matched up at team camps and our girls play on the same AAU teams, so I'm happy for us and them," Grafton coach Wade Haugen said. "It's two great programs. I hope it's a great game."

Grafton's Keira Cole grabs a rebound with teammates Ainsley McLain (13,) Paityn Ziegelmann (23,) and Addison Fredericksen while May-Port CG's Rylee Satrom looks on Tuesday. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Grafton was able to reach the region title game with a huge start against May-Port-C-G. The Spoilers jumped out to a 13-3 lead two minutes into the second quarter.

The Spoilers used a size advantage with Fredericksen, a 6-foot-1 junior, and 6-1 senior Keira Cole. The Patriots, meanwhile, came out ice cold. Rylee Satrom's 3-pointer to tie the game at 3-3 was May-Port-C-G's only field goal of the first quarter.

Grafton led 27-13 at halftime.

"We really focus on getting downhill and to the basket, and when they aren't falling early, maybe we're trying a little too hard without a lot of finesse," May-Port-C-G coach Keenan Konschak said.

The Patriots, though, would go on a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter to pull within 29-24, keyed by five points from point guard Raina Satrom.

May-Port-C-G trailed by just six through three quarters. In the fourth, every time the Patriots were a threat, LeClerc had the answer.

May-Port CG's Rylee Satrom is fouled by Grafton's Keira Cole in the first half of their Region 2 semi-final Tuesday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

"Coach gave me a pep talk going into the fourth," LeClerc said. "I was in my head the whole game. The pep talk really helped me step it up."

With Raina Satrom fouling out with about seven minutes left in the fourth, Patriots junior Raegan Zerface kept May-Port-C-G in striking distance late.

But LeClerc's fourth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter with 4:45 left gave the Spoilers 57-49 lead and May-Port-C-G couldn't put together another rally to pull off the comeback.

"(LeClerc) struggled the first three quarters, and I pulled her aside and said you can be a great player so get out of your head," Haugen told the sophomore. "I told her to play her game and trust yourself. They seemed to make a run and that three seemed to answer it each time."

After Fredericksen's team-high 18 points, Ainsley McLain had 16 and LeClerc had 12. The Patriots were led by Rylee Satrom with 20, Zerface with 18 and Raina Satrom with 13.

May-Port CG's Rylee Satrom passes the ball in the first quarter of their game against Grafton in the Region 2 tournament at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Tuesday. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Grafton 65,

May-Port-C-G 57

Halftime: Grafton 27, MPCG 13

May-Port-C-G — Maysa Larson 4, Raegan Zerface 18, Raina Satrom 13, Rylee Satrom 20, Kathryn Bradner 2

Grafton — Annelise Presteng 2, Savannah Blackcloud 3, Ainsley McLain 16, Addison Fredericksen 18, Kate LeClerc 12, Paityn Ziegelmann 5, Keira Cole 9