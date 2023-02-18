John Lang sends Fargo South-Shanley to EDC final in double overtime win over Central

GRAND FORKS – After 70 minutes of hockey, John Lang finally opened the scoring and sent Fargo South-Shanley to the state tournament in double overtime.

It was the 42nd shot on net in the 1-0 win over Grand Forks Central for the Bruins and it came after Lang swam his way through Cale Quamme and rifled a shot into the short side corner.

“I don’t even know. It was just pure adrenaline,” Lang said after his goal. “I think we just needed a lucky bounce. We finally got a break on our side I guess.”

The stars of the show quickly became Preston Diederich and Noel Olsonawski in their respective creases. Perfect through 60 minutes, each pound of pressure on their shoulders was met with a blocker, pad or glove.

In the third, Olsonawski kept the Knights off the scoreboard from the seat of his pants on multiple occasions, while Diederich tracked Bruin shots well with his trapper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both had plenty of help in front of them as well. Olonawski rarely saw a clean shot meet him and the Knights added more and more blocked shots for Diederich as the game wore on.

“They were both solid and did everything right,” South Shanley coach Dean French said. “They positioned themselves right, they played the pucks around the net well. They controlled the game. Both goalies were outstanding.

The Bruins got a power play one minute into the first overtime frame. With Caden Johansen sitting for hooking, Central had a huge opportunity to end it when Donovan Balek had a shorthanded breakaway go awry.

Throughout the contest failed power plays both ways continued to bite each side while they fought to gain an edge. Through the first two periods, Central had four man advantage opportunities they could not capitalize on.

“I thought we had a couple good opportunities as well. Their goaltender made the saves when they needed him to. Just came down to one shot and it was their turn and it goes in for them,” Central coach Grant Paranica said.

The Knights entered their second double-overtime game of the week after they defeated Davies on Tuesday. Fatigue was a point of emphasis for French and the Bruins, knowing they will be playing the next day regardless.

“The trouble with this game is, you know if you lose you have to come back within 24 hours and play again another very good team (to qualify for the state tournament). So we started to get our fourth line guys in the mix to spread the energy around,” he said.

The familiarity with the two sides made a one-goal game much more likely. The first meeting between the two back in December saw South take a 3-0 shutout, but in January they played a very close 3-2 game where the Bruins were victors once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In that third stage, things become very tight. Now everyone knows each other very well, they know tendencies, teams know when to stay back and when to attack,” said French. “We talked to our guys all week long about a 1-0 game. We were prepared for it mentally and we knew it was going to be tight.”

While the Bruins will meet Red River in the final for the second time in three year, the Knights still have a chance to qualify for the state tournament against another team that has played them tight this year in West Fargo Sheyenne.

Fargo South Shanley 1,

Grand Forks Central 0

2nd Overtime – 1-0 FS: John Lang

