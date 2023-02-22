Jocelyn Schiller breaks Grand Forks Red River girls basketball scoring record

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Red River guard Jocelyn Schiller has a competitor's reputation.

So when she missed the front end of two free throws before setting the Roughriders' career scoring record on Tuesday night against Devils Lake, it took a little work to extract a smile from the 5-foot-7 UND-committed prospect.

"We called a timeout and recognized her," Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said. "She was mad about that free throw, but we got her to smile. That's the way she is. She expects big things from herself."

There is career point 1,404😤

With that free throw Jocie Schiller becomes Red River’s all time leading scorer! #HardWorkPaysOff #NDpreps @edcscores @RRHS_gbb pic.twitter.com/Oq7v7MLUz2 — Red River High School Activities (@RRHSactivities) February 22, 2023

Schiller's 11th point against Devils Lake, which came in the second half, gave her 1,404 for her career to set the school record, which had been held by Lexi Robson.

Schiller has played for the Riders' varsity since the eighth grade. Ripplinger said he quickly recognized the middle schooler should be playing at a higher level.

"You see her play in the summer and how hard she plays and it's so far above anything you see that level in middle school," Ripplinger said. "You also see it when she comes to our basketball offseason opportunities. She fits right in.

From there, Ripplinger said Schiller's competitiveness and dedication have been the building blocks of a remarkable career.

"One, she's a competitor in every sport, whether it's track or cross country," Ripplinger said. "Then you fold that into basketball and not only does she compete, but she puts in the time. She's dedicated and committed to be the best she can be. Everything you tell her she absorbs like a sponge and goes to work.

"Some kids will hear you, but they don't put in the time to develop. She did. She's now a total offensive package."

Schiller, who broke the school's single-game scoring record earlier this year with 43 points against Fargo Davies, ended with 17 points against Devils Lake as the Riders won 75-34. Against the Firebirds, Schiller flirted with a triple double as she added eight points and eight assists.

Schiller leads the EDC with an average of 26.4 points per game. She's third in the league in assists with 5.9 per game and second in steals per game with 7.2.

GF Red River all-time scoring leaders

Jocelyn Schiller 1,410

Lexi Robson 1,403

Ellie Ripplinger 1,050

Alex Page 1,030

Andrea Kelly 1,016

