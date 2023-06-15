Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
In first trip to winner's bracket, Fosston takes one step farther to state title game

The Greyhounds won a state semifinal Wednesday afternoon 7-5 over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Fosston plays Lyle-Pacelli in the championship Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul.

Fosston senior Carsen Boushee, 7, chest-bumps teammate Zach Theis after scoring a run during a Class A state semifinal game against BBE on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 9:33 PM

ST. CLOUD — Fosston finally broke through on Tuesday with its first ever first-round win in the Minnesota state baseball tournament on Tuesday. The Greyhounds added another first Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

They’re headed to the Class A state championship for the first time in program history.

Seeded fifth in the bracket, Fosston beat unseeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7-5 in the semifinals.

“It was chaotic; I’m still in disbelief,” said senior Carsen Boushee. “I can’t believe it.”

Fosston (23-4) plays Lyle-Austin Pacelli for the Class A championship at 10 a.m. Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul. The third-seeded Athletics (24-1) made the finals after beating No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral 6-1 in the semis.

“It’s pretty special,” said Fosston head coach Ryan Hanlon. “We started baseball in 2004 as a high-school sport; I was a senior in high school then. It’s pretty special how far the program’s come.

“We’ve been able to get down to the state tournament four times and now we’ll play for a state championship.”

The first inning against BBE was a roller coaster for the Greyhounds. Fosston opened the game with four runs after capitalizing on three walks, a Jaguars error and a hit batter. Ten Greyhounds had at-bats in the inning.

BBE (14-13) responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Fosston was unphased, even against an opponent that has won five postseason games by two or fewer runs.

“We don’t focus on them, we focus on ourselves,” Boushee said. “We trust our process. Our mentality is one pitch at a time and we’ve been living by that every single game. And that’s what led us here.”

The Jaguars scattered 13 hits in the game and scored all five of its runs with two outs. They tied the game at 5-5 after an RBI single by Luke Dingmann.

“We had to make sure we kept our composure and kept going one pitch at a time,” said senior infielder/pitcher Aaron Norland. “We knew we could score more runs so we just had to get ‘em on and get ‘em in.”

Fosston’s defense and the pitching of Cullen and Aaron Norland slowed down BBE’s offense. The Jaguars had just one extra-base hit and they stranded 10 runners.

“You can’t beat yourself at this level,” Hanlon said. “You have to be able to make plays and make the other team beat you. … BBE’s lineup was impressive, so we needed to do all those little things in order to win today.

“Tip your hat to the kids. They gutted out a win and it was a lot of fun to see.”

The Greyhounds took the lead in the fifth when Thatcher Palubicki reached home on a Hudson Boushee grounder. Carsen added an insurance run in the sixth after scoring on a BBE throwing error. Carsen paced the offense with two of the Greyhounds’ five hits.

Down two in the bottom of the seventh, BBE’s Luke Illies led off with a single. The tying run was in the batter’s box as Ryan Jensen hit a hard grounder up the middle. The Greyhounds corralled the ball and turned a double play.

“That was huge for us,” said Aaron, who got the win after tossing 4-2/3 innings of relief. “That’s when I knew we were going to win the game.”

With two outs, the Jaguars’ Brett DeRoo hit a missile up the middle, only for the ball to get snagged at second base for the final out.

“Our pitchers trust our defense, and that’s the biggest thing,” Carsen said. “If you trust your defense, that leads to great things.

“Those are the plays that lead you to this moment.”

