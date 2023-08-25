Herald selects 12 to watch for North Dakota high school volleyball in 2023

GRAND FORKS — Langdon-Edmore-Munich’s run of seven-straight Region 4 volleyball titles came to an end in 2022 when New Rockford-Sheyenne made a surprise run to the North Dakota Class B state tournament.

The Cardinals will be back for revenge with a loaded roster, and that was reflected with the release of the Herald’s 12 to watch from the Herald coverage area for the 2023 North Dakota volleyball season.

Three senior Langdon-Edmore-Munich players were selected including all-state hitter Cora Badding, who had a whopping 628 kills a year ago, along with four-year starting setter Jalynn Swanson and veteran Jaya Henderson.

North Star in Region 4 could be a challenging opponent, too, as two members of North Star landed on the watch list including Payton Harpestad and Elle Nicholas.

Class B Region 2 was represented by Grafton (Molly Bjorneby), May-Port-C-G (Danica Hanson, Raina Satrom and Rylee Satrom) and Thompson (Sydney Schwabe and Brenna Martin).

ADVERTISEMENT

The watch list included just one Class A player in the Herald coverage area – Grand Forks Red River’s Hannah Litzinger, an all-state pick with more than 500 career kills.

12 to watch

Cora Badding, Langdon-E-M: The returning all-state selection finished with an unbelievable 628 kills last year to go along with a kill efficiency of .370. She had 58 blocks, 90 service aces and 387 digs. For her career, Badding has 1,125 kills, 105 blocks, 120 aces and 570 digs.

Molly Bjorneby, Grafton: The 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter was an all-Region 2 pick last year after racking up a team-high 234 kills.

Danica Hanson, May-Port-C-G: The versatile all-Region 2 choice had 178 kills, 245 digs, 72 aces and 526 assists last season.

Payton Harpestad, North Star: The senior middle hitter was an all-Region 4 pick last season after registering 280 kills and 31 aces.

Jaya Henderson, Langdon-Edmore-Munich: One of three experienced seniors returning for Langdon-Edmore-Munich, Henderson was an all-Region 4 pick last year after racking up 266 kills, 112 aces and a team-high 510 digs.

Hannah Litzinger, GF Red River: The 5-foot-10 all-state outside hitter had 308 kills, 418 digs, 28 blocks and 62 service aces as a junior. Through two years of varsity play, Litzinger has 516 kills and 704 digs.

Brenna Martin, Thompson: The 6-foot middle hitter was an all-Region 2 selection last season after recording a team-high 407 kills on a .262 kill efficiency. She also had a team-high 86.5 blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elle Nicholas, North Star: The all-Region 4 middle hitter amassed 369 kills and 70 aces last season.

Raina Satrom, May-Port-C-G: The senior outside hitter was an all-Region 2 pick last year after recording a team-high 351 digs and adding 166 kills and 27 aces.

Rylee Satrom, May-Port-C-G: The 5-foot-7 middle hitter was an all-Region 2 choice last year after putting up 282 digs, 234 kills and 40 aces.

Sydney Schwabe, Thompson: The senior ran the Tommies’ offense last season with 699 assists. She also added 229 digs and 25 aces.

Jalynn Swanson, Langdon-Edmore-Munich: A four-year starting setter for the Cardinals, Swanson was an all-Region 4 selection last season after recording 104 kills, 859 assists, 338 digs and 67 aces.