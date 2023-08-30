Herald selects 12 to watch for 2023 Minnesota high school football

GRAND FORKS – In 2022, the East Grand Forks Senior High football program made a run to the Minnesota Section 8AAA championship game, losing to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton by a point when a 2-point conversion pass – a play that some felt drew unflagged pass interference – fell incomplete.

The Green Wave hope to return to the section title in 2023, and East Grand Forks has a couple of key returners back to help and that was reflected in the Grand Forks Herald’s 12 players to watch in Minnesota for the 2023 season.

East Grand Forks quarterback Drew Carpenter and running back Clyde Anderson are among those on the watch list.

The 12 players to watch are selected from the Herald coverage area.

Anderson finished with 680 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 while Carpenter threw for 564 yards and ran for nearly 200 more.

ADVERTISEMENT

East Grand Forks quarterback Drew Carpenter pitches the ball during the Green Wave's first football practice of the year on Aug. 14, 2023. Korrie Wenzel / Grand Forks Herald

Like East Grand Forks, Fertile-Beltrami made a postseason run in 2022 and returns a strong core from that team in 2023.

The Falcons advanced to the Minnesota state 9-man semifinals. Three players from that team land on the Herald’s players to watch list.

Running back Isaiah Wright is an emerging prospect entering his junior season, while quarterback Caiden Swenby returns as does veteran Derek Sorenson.

Other Herald 12 to watch selections include Red Lake County’s Owen Chervestad and Brock Seeger, Mahnomen-Waubun’s Dawson Darco, Polk County West’s Mike Gapp, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo’s Kaden Pierce, Win-E-Mac’s Ryan Kangas and Goodridge-Grygla/Gatzke’s Blake Rychlock.

12 to watch

Clyde Anderson, East Grand Forks: The senior ran for 680 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Green Wave, who lost a heart-breaker in the section title game last season.

Drew Carpenter, East Grand Forks: The senior quarterback threw for 564 yards and had a 54.29 completion percentage last season. He also added 77 carries for 199 yards and seven touchdowns.

Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County: The junior was the all-Northwest Conference defensive back of the year last year with 31 tackles, three fumbles recovered and an interception. On offense, he threw for 494 yards and seven touchdowns in leading Red Lake County to eight wins. He was also a run threat with 232 yards.

Dawson Darco, Mahnomen-Waubun: The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Darco was all-Northwest Conference after helping the Thunderbirds rush for more than 2,700 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Gapp, Polk County West: The senior was named the all-Northwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,673 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 167.3 yards per game. Defensively, Gapp led PCW with 53 total tackles including 5.0 tackles for loss.

Ryan Kangas, Win-E-Mac: The 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior was an all-district pick last year after carrying the ball 63 times for 695 yards (11.0 yards per carry) with 11 touchdowns. On defense, the recent Bemidji State commitment picked off four passes.

Kaden Pierce, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo: The 6-foot-2 junior quarterback was all-district as a sophomore after completing 76 of 111 passes for 1,122 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Blake Rychlock, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke: The senior was an all-district pick after leading Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke to a runner-up section finish. Also the G/G-G quarterback, Rychlock was a force on defense with seven sacks on the year.

Brock Seeger, Red Lake County: The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior was an all-Northwest Conference selection last year after rushing for 480 yards and four touchdowns, while adding eight catches for 150 yards. At linebacker, Seeger had 46 tackles and two interceptions.

Derek Sorenson, Fertile-Beltrami: The 6-foot, 170-pound senior is another weapon for the Falcons’ offense to go with returning quarterback Caiden Swenby and fellow back Isaiah Wright. This threesome helped the Falcons advance to the state semifinals last year.

Caiden Swenby, Fertile-Beltrami: The 6-foot-3 senior quarterback didn’t need to throw much in 2022 but was dangerous when doing so as he threw for 81 percent completion percentage (47-for-58) for 781 yards with nine touchdowns to two interceptions. He also picked off an incredible nine passes on defense.

Isaiah Wright, Fertile-Beltrami: The 5-foot-10 junior was a big-play threat for the Falcons, taking 107 carries for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had an average of 10.2 yards per carry and finished with seven games of at least 100 yards rushing.

ADVERTISEMENT