Sports Prep

Grand Forks Royals fall in state opener to Fargo Post 400

Grand Forks will play again Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament in Dickinson.

4041861+baseball.jpg
Stock Image / Pixabay
By Herald Staff Report
Today at 10:01 PM

DICKINSON — The Fargo Post 400 Legion baseball team pulled away late and defeated Grand Forks 10-5 on the opening day of the 2023 Class AA State Tournament at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.

No. 7 seed Post 400 moves on to play No. 2 seed Minot in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. The Royals will play a loser-out game Wednesday.

Post 400 took a 5-1 lead through three innings but Grand Forks chipped away with two runs in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth to shave 400's lead to 6-5.

But in the bottom of the sixth, Post 400's Caleb Christianson drew a lead off walk and Matthew Bryant reached on a bunt single. Colby Hanson and Jackson Amerman hit back-to-back RBI singles to right field and Hanson came around to score on a Grand Forks error for a 9-5 lead. Gunnar Majerus then brought home the fourth run of the inning on a sacrifice fly to center.

In the top of the seventh, Hanson gave up a lead off walk and a single, but Post 400 turned a double play and Hanson got a strikeout to end the game.

Grand Forks was led by two hits each from Chance Colgrove and Matt Dosch.

