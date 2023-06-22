Grand Forks Royals coach encouraged by young roster's competitiveness

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Royals American Legion baseball program is young.

This summer, the Legion baseball participation numbers were low with upperclassmen, resulting in no Grand Forks Blues Junior American Legion team.

The result is a Grand Forks roster with only two players with experience at the Royals' level.

Yet veteran Grand Forks coach Nick Chine said there's lots to like about the team assembled.

"The thing that stands out is they have baseball skills," Chine said. "They're also gritty and like to compete. With those attributes, you can do a lot of good things over the years.

"To a man, we've been doing this for weeks now, not one kid has taken the mound, a position or an at-bat and had these big 'I'm scared' eyes or body language. I'm very impressed with that."

Grand Forks' leaders are a trio from Grand Forks Central in Chance Colgrove, Cole Barta and Braden Brevik.

Colgrove is batting .500, going 14-for-28 to start the year. He has one home run and three doubles.

Barta is batting .355 with a home run, two triples and two doubles.

Brevik is hitting .314 with three doubles and two triples.

"They have great work ethic and understand and love the game of baseball," Chine said. "It's not so much verbal, which we don't really need with four coaches this year, but what they are are leaders on the field. That's huge. They know what's expected. They're great leaders on and off the field."

The Royals also have four young players off to strong starts at the plate in Max Grafenauer (.429 average), Connor Knutson (.429), Jacob Chine (.375) and Brady Peterson (.364).

Grand Forks' pitching, to no surprise with the roster makeup, is young.

"We have a junior and a senior but all the other arms are basically freshmen," Chine said. "To a game, we've been in it, they've competed. I couldn't be more pleased. My expectations, at this moment, have been exceeded."

