Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Grand Forks Royals coach encouraged by young roster's competitiveness

The Royals are younger than most seasons, with just two players with American Legion experience. But head coach Nick Chine said the team has exceeded his expectations so far.

062023 Legion BSB Walz
Grand Fork Royals runner Cole Barta dives back to the bag as Bemidji first baseman Cam Justice (6) goes for the tag during a Legion baseball matchup at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 2:03 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Royals American Legion baseball program is young.

This summer, the Legion baseball participation numbers were low with upperclassmen, resulting in no Grand Forks Blues Junior American Legion team.

The result is a Grand Forks roster with only two players with experience at the Royals' level.

Yet veteran Grand Forks coach Nick Chine said there's lots to like about the team assembled.

"The thing that stands out is they have baseball skills," Chine said. "They're also gritty and like to compete. With those attributes, you can do a lot of good things over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To a man, we've been doing this for weeks now, not one kid has taken the mound, a position or an at-bat and had these big 'I'm scared' eyes or body language. I'm very impressed with that."

Grand Forks' leaders are a trio from Grand Forks Central in Chance Colgrove, Cole Barta and Braden Brevik.

Colgrove is batting .500, going 14-for-28 to start the year. He has one home run and three doubles.

Barta is batting .355 with a home run, two triples and two doubles.

Brevik is hitting .314 with three doubles and two triples.

"They have great work ethic and understand and love the game of baseball," Chine said. "It's not so much verbal, which we don't really need with four coaches this year, but what they are are leaders on the field. That's huge. They know what's expected. They're great leaders on and off the field."

The Royals also have four young players off to strong starts at the plate in Max Grafenauer (.429 average), Connor Knutson (.429), Jacob Chine (.375) and Brady Peterson (.364).

Grand Forks' pitching, to no surprise with the roster makeup, is young.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have a junior and a senior but all the other arms are basically freshmen," Chine said. "To a game, we've been in it, they've competed. I couldn't be more pleased. My expectations, at this moment, have been exceeded."

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
DanCarr.jpg
Prep
Dan Carr, Dan Smrekar and Larry Sandy earn NDAPSSA's Special Achievement Award
June 20, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Scott Throlson / Bismarck Tribune
061623-Lyle-Pacelli ClassA Baseball Championship
Prep
Fosston wins program's first Minnesota Class A state baseball championship
June 16, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
IMG-8041.jpg
Sports
Sand greens in N.D.: The Route 66 nostalgia of golf in the state
June 16, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Aaron Ness (55) in Calgary
UND Hockey
UND's Shane Gersich, Roseau's Aaron Ness and Minot's Mason Morelli win Calder Cup
June 22, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Rice survey
North Dakota
Survey asking if roommate is guilty in North Dakota murder case prompts call for gag order
June 22, 2023 04:04 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
d13cca-20230619-crashvictims-04-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Criminal vehicular homicide charges filed in Minneapolis crash that left 5 people dead
June 22, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  MPR News staff
courts2.jpg
Minnesota
St. Paul man charged with second-degree murder in Deer River shooting
June 22, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report