Grand Forks Red River softball leans on senior leadership of Nuelle

GRAND FORKS — The Senior Day ceremony for Grand Forks Red River softball didn't last long.

Roughriders first baseman Elizabeth Nuelle is the team's only senior.

"Every player from junior varsity and varsity was out there, and my parents walked me out," Nuelle said. "It was a big thing."

For the Red River coaching staff, the extra attention for Nuelle was worthwhile for a player the Riders need to lean on with a young roster.

"She's made a huge improvement this year all-around," Red River coach Hannah Rose-Rodriguez said. "Her big goal this season was to channel in and use a next-pitch mentality. It's definitely helped her become a stronger leader. We look to her as a senior but mostly for her maturity that comes with that. By doing that, it's made her a more confident hitter and defender."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Riders take the No. 2 seed in the East Region into this weekend's state tournament in Fargo. Red River plays Jamestown at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.

Nuelle's career path has seen ups and downs. She started with the Red River varsity as an eighth-grader before the pandemic wiped out her freshman season in 2020 and a torn ACL wiped out her sophomore season in 2021.

"I feel like this year I've got back in the swing of things and playing my best and having fun since it's my last season," Nuelle said. "I'm just trying to do my part. That has paid off. I'm not putting so much pressure on myself to be the best."

Nuelle is one of 11 Red River batters hitting better than .300 on the season. Nuelle is hitting .333 with six doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs.

Rose-Rodriguez said the Riders are growing as a program. Red River went to state last season for the first time since 2012.

"Now they know they can compete regardless of age," she said. "Last year, we were the underdog being so young. Having that extra year under our belt and being more experienced has made a huge impact with how they attack. We can count on one through nine in our order. That comes with an extra year of maturing and buying in to mental toughness."

Red River's youth — and talent — is seen in the pitching circle. The Riders are led on the mound by all-EDC freshman Ella Speidel and all-EDC eighth-grader Jocelyn Berg. The two have split innings for Red River this year after Speidel covered the majority a year ago.

Rose-Rodriguez said pitching and timely hitting are the keys at state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Keep dominating in the circle and really attacking the batters and keeping pitch counts low," she said. "We have to hit with people on base. That was lacking in the EDC championship game. That's the big offensive piece for us."

GF softball teams at-a-glance

Red River

Coach: Hannah Rose-Rodriguez.

Record: 12-5.

Key hitters: Soph. OF Brooklyn Soderberg .273; soph. 2B-OF Mya Mannausau .444; fr. P-SS Ella Speidel .400, 3 HRs, 7 2Bs; fr. 3B-OF Amy Jacobson .524; soph. 3B Taylor Kilgore .436; soph. 2B-OF Brooke Dorsey .357; jr. CF Ella Weippert .433, 25 runs, eighth-grader P-1B Jocelyn Berg .444; jr. SS Rylie McQuillan .483, 6 HRs, 8 2Bs, 27 RBIs; soph. C-OF Rebecca Sather .652, 7 2Bs; fr. C-1B Ella Nelson .372; sr. 1B Elizabeth Nuelle .333, 3 HRs, 6 2Bs, 19 RBIs.

Top pitchers: Speidel 6-2, 68 strikeouts, 3.86 ERA; Berg 5-3, 66 strikeouts, 4.55 ERA.

State tournament history: Red River is in the state tournament for the second year in a row after missing state from 2013 to 2021. The Riders' best finish is second in 2010.

Central

Coach: Greta Tetrault.

Record: 7-8.

State quarterfinal: No. 4 East Central vs. No. 1 West Minot, 11 a.m., at Tharaldson Park, Fargo.

Key hitters: Sr. C-3B Ramsey Petron .360; soph. 3B-OF Emily Gereau .370, 2 3Bs; sr. SS-3B Morgan Tebelius .343; eighth-grader 1B-OF Kharleigh Larson .455; jr. C-OF Aspen Thompson .308; sr. 2B-OF Bella Beauchamp .382, 5 2Bs, 12 RBIs; sr. 3B-C Sadie Hillman .438; soph. C-SS Ava Hensrud .450; Julia Biby .412, HR; fr. 1B-OF Kaitlyn Raaum .308.

Top pitchers: Aubrey Hensrud; Biby.

State tournament history: Central is making a third state tournament appearance (2015, 2021, 2023).

Coach Tetrault says: "We just stepped up when we needed to. We worked out our kinks at the right time. I knew we had it in us. We had big hits when it mattered. Hopefully, we can continue that through this weekend."