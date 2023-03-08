Grand Forks Red River looks to clean up turnovers for state boys basketball run

GRAND FORKS — The story of the Grand Forks Red River boys basketball season can be seen in the conference statistical rankings.

The Roughriders are the Eastern Dakota Conference's No. 2 scoring offense, No. 2 in free-throw percentage, No. 1 in field-goal percentage, No. 2 in field-goal percentage defense, No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage and No. 1 in rebounding margin.

Red River is also No. 8 in turnover margin.

The Riders will be looking to play a cleaner brand of basketball entering Thursday's North Dakota Class A state basketball tournament in Fargo.

Red River, the No. 3 seed in the East Region, faces West Region No. 2 Minot. The Magicians are led by Western Dakota Association scoring leader Darik Dissette, a 6-foot-4 North Dakota State commitment, who's averaging 27.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have to play confident," Red River senior guard Zachary Kraft said. "We need to pass it around more to teammates and open it up in transition."

There's no doubt the Riders can score. Senior Reis Rowekamp averages 22.9 points per game, Kraft averages 21.4 and sophomore Pearce Parks averages 15.1. Six-foot-7 senior center Carter Byron averages 9.4 points and is currently riding a five-game streak of double-figures scoring including a pair of double-double performances.

Red River's offensively aggressive style can also lead to turnovers.

"We have times where we look like the team we expected to be coming into the year and some times where we don't take care of the ball, and we need to get out of that," Red River coach Kirby Krefting said. "There are times we get caught up going too fast. We like to be a transition team but if the outlet pass isn't there and we're going too fast, that can cause a turnover. We need to stay within our means. If the defense is going to collapse, we need to kick it out. If we take care of it, we can play with anybody."

Kraft, who plays AAU summer basketball against Dissette, knows the Riders need to key on the Minot standout.

"We have to stop Darik," Kraft said. "(Minot) likes to get in offense's grills, so we have to watch our turnovers. (Dissette) is good driving, in the mid-range and playing defense. When he gets going, he really gets going. We can't let that happen."

One of the keys to Red River's maturation late in the year has been the development of a bench. The Riders' starting five has been a proven bunch but Red River has started to receive quality minutes from reserves.

Sophomore Cam Klefstad had eight points and eight rebounds in a late February win over Devils Lake, while junior Zach Oehlke had 10 points and seven rebounds in the EDC quarterfinals against Grand Forks Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Oehlke has just worked and worked at his game," Krefting said. "He comes in and sets the tone and plays as hard as he can. He knows his role and can rebound and bring energy and enthusiasm. Cam has long arms and is a great offensive rebounder. He can put it in when he wants it, too."

Minot is looking to defend its state title from a year ago, while Red River last won a state championship in 2012, which was the program's only trip to the state title game since 1970.

GF Red River at-a-glance

Coach: Kirby Krefting.

Record: 17-7.

Path to state: After beating rival Grand Forks Central in the EDC quarterfinals, Red River lost to Fargo North before beating Devils Lake in a state qualifier.

Quarterfinal matchup: Minot, 20-4. The teams play Thursday at 4 p.m. in Fargo.

Top scorers: Soph. G Pearce Parks 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds; sr. G Zachary Kraft 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists; sr. G-F Reis Rowekamp 22.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists; sr. F Logan Arason 4.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists; sr. C Carter Byron 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds; sr. G Hudson Flom 1.5 points; jr. G-F Zach Oehlke 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds; soph. F Cam Klefstad 2.2 points, 3.8 rebounds.

Coach says: "By film and talking to people, (Minot's Darik Dissette) is Mr. Everything. He's their best defender and scorer. He likes to get to the basket. He's so athletic and uses his first step to get to the rim."