Grand Forks Red River learns to adapt with extra defensive attention on standout Jocelyn Schiller

GRAND FORKS — When Grand Forks Red River guard Jocelyn Schiller started the season by scoring at least 36 points in three of the team's first eight games, defenses in the Eastern Dakota Conference started to change.

Teams needed to do everything they could to slow down Schiller.

"Man-to-man, triangle-and-two, box-and-one," Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said.

The Roughriders, the No. 4 seed from the East Region, will continue to see creative defensive attention on Schiller as Red River opens the North Dakota Class A state tournament Thursday at 5 p.m. against West Region No. 1 Minot in Fargo.

"I'm sure we'll have those challenges over the next few days again and have to keep stepping up in those situations," Ripplinger said. "Jocelyn has got better at handling that, too, and knowing how we have to play and how we have to recognize those changing defenses."

Schiller, a junior who's committed to play at UND after high school, leads the EDC in scoring with 26.4 points per game. Schiller, already the program's all-time leading scorer, said she started to notice defenses changing in the second half of the season.

"We had to change what we do," Schiller said. "I think now we're prepared for everything thrown at us. Our whole team has to contribute. I was able to give the ball away more and help my teammates have opportunities, which eventually led to me having more opportunities."

After Schiller's 26.4 points per game, Rylie McQuillan is adding 10.6, Cassidy O'Halloran 8.3 and Hannah Litzinger 6.7.

"I think (Schiller) has gotten more comfortable with it," Ripplinger said. "When you're used to playing and now you have two people on you all of the time. You have to learn to adjust."

Red River, 22-2 overall, is familiar with its first-round opponent. The Riders beat defending state champion Minot 65-49 in Grand Forks in January.

Minot has five players averaging at least 8.0 points per game, led by Leelee Bell (19.5 ppg) and Maggie Fricke (17.1).

"They're a very good offensive team," Schiller said. "It'll be a fun game to play because we pride ourselves on our defense."

Red River leads the EDC in scoring defense by more than 7.0 points per game. The Riders are giving up 42.62 points per game. Red River is also No. 1 in the EDC in steals per game at 20.0, sparked by Schiller (6.9 steals per game) and O'Halloran (3.1 steals per game).

"We've been playing well defensively, and I'm happy with how we were able to focus in on some of the key players in all three teams (in the EDC tournament)," Ripplinger said. "That's what we've been relying on all year."

GF Red River at-a-glance

Coach: Kent Ripplinger.

Record: 22-2.

Path to state: Red River beat Fargo North 68-35 in the EDC quarterfinals. The Riders then lost to West Fargo 57-50 in the semifinals before cruising to a 61-34 win over Fargo Shanley in a state qualifier.

State tournament history: Red River is making its sixth-straight state tournament appearance. The Riders last made a state title game in 1992 and won the program's only state championship in 1988.

Quarterfinal matchup: West Region No. 1 Minot, 20-4.

Top scorers: Jr. G Jocelyn Schiller 26.4 ppg; jr. F Rylie McQuillan 10.6 ppg; sr. F Cassidy O'Halloran 8.3 ppg; jr. F Hannah Litzinger 6.7 ppg; fr. F Ella Speidel 4.4 ppg; jr. G Morgan Hartze 4.2 ppg.

Coach Ripplinger says: "We played (Minot) two months ago, so it's a lot of water under the bridge. They've got much better, and I think we're better. Hopefully, it's a good game. Minot plays hard and they have kids who can step up. That makes them tough."