Grand Forks Red River golfers handle wet course and another challenge from Fargo Davies

GRAND FORKS – Unexpected rain, a challenging course and a senior leader under the weather sounds like a setup for poor performance. But it was a perfect storm for Red River at Grand Forks Country Club on Tuesday.

That has been part of the normal high-quality golf this year in the EDC. Finishing with a 311, Red River was able to sneak out with the lead by eight strokes to Fargo Davies and capture their third win on the year. The individual medal went out to Eagle Rose Solberg, who finished with a 71 and collected her fourth solo medal of the year.

MORE GOLF CONTENT Or to read more of this story keep scrolling...

“It is going to be a really good battle all the time,” Red River coach Eric Sanders said. “We shot 311, the lowest score I’ve seen at the Country Club. In 2017 we shot 317 and won by 58 strokes. We won by eight today. The level and quality of golf is incredible.”

It marks the fifth meet of six this season that has ended with one of Red River or Davies finishing under 10 strokes ahead of the other for first place. The competition between the two programs has been rising each year, but this fall has seen it take off.

“Some will say 2015 was the best, but that team averaged 350. Our 2017 team averaged 333. I mean, we were great, but the amount of quality golfers across the board is really, really high right now,” said Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Roughriders are currently averaging 318 with Davies just behind at 320. West Fargo Sheyenne, the next ranked squad, is averaging 343.

To get these kinds of results one would expect picture-perfect conditions, but that was neither the case both on and off the course.

Senior Jaya Grube was the leader of the pack for the Roughriders and not only was the weather on the course unexpectedly wet but Grube had been feeling under the weather herself.

“I was tossing and turning all night which was not ideal, but you just have to learn to deal,” she said. “Take one shot at a time and do the best you can and not be too hard on yourself.”

Grube finished just two-over par (74) in what proved to be an interesting mix of wet ground and uphill approaches.

“I had to take some more time to think about some shots. A lot of time I was thinking to myself, ‘It’s fine if I take another club because it’s going to play longer than it is.’ Adjusting to what needs to happen and not just trying to go up and laser it,” Grube said after her lowest round of the year.

The senior was one of four Red River golfers that finished sub-80 on the day. Ella Speidel, Sophie Brakke and Lauren Soholt each shot 79s even while fighting through hiccups. Brakke started her day on 18 with a double bogey and finished on 17 with a triple bogey. She was able to make up ground with two birdies on holes six and 10.

“I can control how I react to my bad shots,” she said. “If I do have a bad shot than how am I going to react to make sure that my next one will make up for my mistakes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The course also brought out some interesting pin placement challenges for the golfers. Soholt used two key approach shots on holes one and 13 to convert birdie putts within 10 feet.

“Every time I play here the greens are always different. Sometimes they break pretty well, but some don’t. Sometimes they are fast but today they were a lot slower than I was expecting,” she said.

Speidel had impressive up-and-down on the ninth hole while backed up against a propane tank next to the clubhouse. She was able to write a par down on her scorecard, but the effort to get it went beyond that.

Trapnell leading the pack for Central again

Grand Forks Central's Maddy Trapnell hits out of a sandtrap at the Grand Forks Country Club during Tuesday's EDC meet. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

After fighting through a hip injury last year, Maddy Trapnell is leading the Central Knights once again for her senior season. She is averaging 88 and is doing so in complete comfort.

“There’s no pain,” she said after carding an 88 on Tuesday. “Being able to be fully mobile and being able to walk a full course without having to be taken out, that’s the big thing.”

Alongside another 88 from sophomore Ella Peters, a season-low, having full mobility has brought confidence back into her swing and despite losing some distance, it has brought consistency back.

“Being a right-handed player I was twisting on my left where the problem was, so now there is a lot more control. Last year I was just trying to finish a round. Trying to get through it, but pulled out of so many tournaments. This year, last season and last senior hurrah, I’m just trying to keep it in the middle and play simple golf,” she said.

Her 88 on Tuesday is the third sub-90 score in a row that she has secured, with the Knights collecting back-to-back 395s.

