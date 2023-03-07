99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks places four on all-state boys hockey team

Mikey Coleman of Grand Forks Red River was selected as the state's outstanding senior athlete of the year.

Fargo North goalie Noal Asrup deflects a breakaway shot from Red River forward Michael Coleman (11) late in the third period of a N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament semifinals game at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks on Friday, February 17, 2023.
March 07, 2023 01:51 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks placed four on the North Dakota all-state boys hockey team, which was released Tuesday.

State runner-up Grand Forks Red River landed Mikey Coleman and Carter Sproule on the all-state team, while Grand Forks Central's Colton Bjorge and Wyatt Wockenfuss were also picked for the team.

Coleman was chosen as the state's outstanding senior athlete. Coleman is the first Grand Forks Mr. Hockey since 2020 (Central's William Lawson-Body) and Red River's first since 2018 (Mason Salquist).

Coleman and Sproule finished first and second, respectively, in the state in scoring. Coleman had 27 goals and 42 assists for 69 points, while Sproule had 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points.

Bjorge led the Knights in scoring with 18 goals and 13 assists, while Wockenfuss, a senior defender, scored two goals and had five assists.

Grafton-Park River's Landon Carter was also named all-state. Carter led the Spoilers with 30 goals and 16 assists.

N.D. all-state

GF Red River — Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule; GF Central — Colton Bjorge, Wyatt Wockenfuss; Bismarck Legacy — Tyler Miller, Jameson Johnson, Marcus Butts; Fargo South-Shanley — Noel Olsonawski, Zach Boren; West Fargo Sheyenne — Riley Swanson, Zachary Moser; Minot — Jaxon Bradley, Mackley Morelli; Fargo Davies — Jack Bullinger; Fargo North — Peter Dorsher; Bismarck Century — Maxon Vig; West Fargo — Colten Bossert; Grafton-Park River — Landon Carter; Bottineau-Rugby — Colton Getzlfaff; Mandan — Matthew Haider; Jamestown — Brooks Roaldson

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
