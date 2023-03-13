Grand Forks' Kaylee Baker receives outstanding senior athlete in girls hockey all-state release

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks KnightRiders girls hockey program has leaned on goalie Kaylee Baker for years.

Now a senior, Baker leaves the KnightRiders program with the state's top honor.

Baker was selected as the North Dakota Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year with the release of the all-state team.

Baker played in 24 games this season, posting a 91.5 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average.

Baker has been Grand Forks' primary goalie since her eighth-grade season in 2018-19.

Baker was Grand Forks' only honoree in the all-state team. Devils Lake's Siri Olson and Ashlyn Abrahamson received all-state honors from the area.

N.D. All-state team

Devils Lake -- Siri Olson and Ashlyn Abrahamson; West Fargo United -- Maggie Seeley, Courtney Docktor and Zoey Gervais; Fargo North-South -- Kenleigh Fischer and Anna Nelson; Fargo Davies -- Allie Emineth and Mathilde Vetter; Jamestown -- Bernadette Belzer; Minot -- Taylyn Cope and Jillian Ackerman; Bismarck Century -- Brenna Curl; Legacy-Bismarck -- Ava Krikorian and Ella Gabel

Outstanding senior athlete -- Kaylee Baker, Grand Forks

Coach of the year -- Ben Hertz, Mandan

