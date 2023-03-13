6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Grand Forks' Kaylee Baker receives outstanding senior athlete in girls hockey all-state release

Baker, a senior goalie, finished the season with a 91.5 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average.

011522 S GFH GGFGHKY KaraEllis KayleeBaker BlakeSchultz01.jpg
Green Wave forward Kara Ellis, right, tries to chip the puck past KnightRiders goaltender Kaylee Baker with East Grand Forks Senior High's Blake Schultz, left, ready for the rebound in the first period of a girls hockey matchup at the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
March 13, 2023 09:35 AM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks KnightRiders girls hockey program has leaned on goalie Kaylee Baker for years.

Now a senior, Baker leaves the KnightRiders program with the state's top honor.

Baker was selected as the North Dakota Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year with the release of the all-state team.

Baker played in 24 games this season, posting a 91.5 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average.

Baker has been Grand Forks' primary goalie since her eighth-grade season in 2018-19.

Baker was Grand Forks' only honoree in the all-state team. Devils Lake's Siri Olson and Ashlyn Abrahamson received all-state honors from the area.

N.D. All-state team
Devils Lake -- Siri Olson and Ashlyn Abrahamson; West Fargo United -- Maggie Seeley, Courtney Docktor and Zoey Gervais; Fargo North-South -- Kenleigh Fischer and Anna Nelson; Fargo Davies -- Allie Emineth and Mathilde Vetter; Jamestown -- Bernadette Belzer; Minot -- Taylyn Cope and Jillian Ackerman; Bismarck Century -- Brenna Curl; Legacy-Bismarck -- Ava Krikorian and Ella Gabel
Outstanding senior athlete -- Kaylee Baker, Grand Forks
Coach of the year -- Ben Hertz, Mandan

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
