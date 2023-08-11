Grand Forks girls golf preview: Grube, Red River building strong confidence alongside high expectations

GRAND FORKS — Excitement for girls golf has been high in recent years in Grand Forks. Intensity levels for Red River have been even higher after finishing runner-up at state in 2022.

Red River girls golf has been knocking on the door of a state title in recent autumns, looking to take that next step. This year, after not graduating a single varsity golfer, the Roughriders are boasting a deep squad looking to get back to where finished in 2017 atop the state’s best.

Last year it was 30 golfers that signed up to participate. This year it was closer to 35, with very few spots available for the taking.

“I look around at some of the kids that would have a spot on any other team and they are competing for one on ours. It’s fun to have that level of competition,” Red River coach Eric Sanders said.

Among the seniors returning to the club are Olivia Whitesock, Ella McMullin, Ella Weippert, Taylor Piepkorn and Jaya Grube.

Grube, who finished last year All-State, All-East Region and All-EDC, serves as a microcosm for the team success of Red River. Both have won a lot but are still looking to take home the last medal of the year. In order to take the next step in her career, medalist honors are right at the top of the list.

“The sky is the limit with her. She is as good of a player as anyone in the state. She grinds and has put herself in so many really good positions over her very long career as a varsity golfer,” Sanders said.

She medaled in multiple tournaments and averaged a 79 on the year, but she knows where she needs to come up with consistency in her game in order to be the best each week.

“I’ve been working on my short game the most this summer. That is the money maker. It helps your score a lot when you are able to make good up and downs,” she said. “Going into this year I want to do as well as I can. I want to make the most of hard situations and know how to grind through that.”

Grube is a part of a Red River group consisting of herself, McMullin, Sophie Brakke and Ella Speidel who were named All-East Region last year. All four are returning this year, with Brakke entering her junior year and Speidel her sophomore year.

Speidel, who missed the first three tournaments last year, wound up being named All-State Tournament with Grube after shooting an 80 and 79 on each day.

She may be a sophomore, but she has the length and power to compete with just about anyone on the golf course. Including her own coach.

“Any time I’ve played with her I laugh because I’m competing for driver distance with a 14-year-old girl,” Sanders joked.

After spending quite a bit of time on the range in preparation this summer, Speidel is excited to get into play.

“Last year was almost like a sneak peek into what could happen this year. I feel very prepared,” she said.

Speidel is a part of so many faces on the Roughriders that have the chance to take over a tournament and be a big part of team success, but her skills are just a little bit different than others.

Having the ball contact ability she has puts her at a unique advantage at her age. Being that she is a sophomore, she still has a lot of time to develop the short game skills that may lose her strokes when the competition level rises.

“It is incredible what she can do and it doesn’t come without work. It will be a big year for Ella in terms of developing that confidence,” Sanders said. “She can hit the ball well, she can putt and chip well. It will just be that tournament test and I think that really showed up last year.”

Confidence has always been a key focus for Sanders’ squad, but this year it seems to be a bit different. Individual expectations have been raised. However, Sanders wants his golfers to keep in mind the difference between high expectations and perfection.

Sanders recalled a key example at the Russ Newman Invitational this summer where Grube, Speidel and Brakke were all participating.

“Sophie and Ella didn’t play their best, or so they thought,” Sanders said. “I asked, ‘Oh, you didn’t play up to your average?’ and they both said ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Sophie shot an 85 and I told her her average was an 86 and she lit up ‘Oh, well I shot an 85 today.’ Ella said the same thing and I told her she averaged an 82 and she said the same thing, ‘Well, I shot an 81 today!’

“It’s indicative that they have gotten a lot better and that they want to play really good golf and are expecting to play really good golf. So, we expect it, but we also need to keep in mind that golf is not a game of perfection.”

Maddy Trapnell, now fully healthy, ready to go for Central

After being hindered by injury last year, Central’s Madelyn Trapnell is heading into her senior season fully healthy and ready to compete.

“She is super stoked to get out there and take advantage of her last year. She is so strong and such a leader, so we are really looking forward to that,” Central coach Christine Bloms said.

Trapnell did participate last year, but it was a very challenging season for her while dealing with lower body motion issues in her swing.

The Knights also bring in a strong number of new recruits to the roster this year, including two seniors in Claire Hynek and Katelyn Stern.

“That is really exciting for our team. There is a mix of promising young talent and seniors that are looking super strong. So with our six seniors, it will be an exciting finish to the year,” Bloms said.

Both Central and Red River golfers are looking forward to potentially playing at Grand Forks Country Club for the EDC and State Tournament come September and October.

“For a lot of us that’s our home course, so that will be a lot of fun,” Speidel said.

GF Red River

Coach: Eric Sanders.

2022 record/finish: 4 medals, EDC regular season runner-up, EDC runner-up, State runner-up.

Key returners: Sr. Jaya Grube, sr. Ella McMullin, sr. Taylor Piepkorn, jr. Sophie Brakke, jr. Olivia Whitesock, soph. Ella Speidel, soph. Lauren Soholt.

Coach Sanders says: “We can shoot an even better score than we know we can shoot right now. We can not be afraid to be good. That is going to be a big part of our season. We’re going to talk a lot about being brave.”

GF Central

Coach: Christine Bloms.

2022 record/finish: No medals, 11 ninth-place finishes.

Key returners: Sr. Allie Berg, sr. Maddy Trapnell, sr. Brynn Estad, sr. Greta Dietzler, jr. Avery Beauchamp, jr. Caitlyn Shawstad, soph. Ella Peters.

Top newcomers: Sr. Claire Hynek, sr. Katelyn Stern, soph. Sophia Huschle-Wendt, fr. Olivia Trapnell

Coach Bloms says: “We’ve had our strongest start that I have seen as a coach. I’m impressed with our leadership and the girls are very enthusiastic. So, I am really hopeful that we will have our best season since I’ve been a coach.”