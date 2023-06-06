99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Grand Forks Central's Cole Barta named Class A all-state in baseball

Barta was also named the EDC Senior Athlete of the Year.

041121 S GFH GGFBASE ColeBarta ChaysenBallard01.jpg
Knights infielder Cole Barta keeps his eye on the ball as East Grand Forks Senior High's Chaysen Ballard (5) slides into second base during a matinee baseball game at Kraft Field on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Today at 2:50 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central senior Cole Barta has been to the North Dakota Class A all-state baseball team, which was announced Tuesday by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Barta, who was previously named the EDC Senior Athlete of the Year, was the only selection from Grand Forks.

Barta, who's committed to play college baseball at Minot State, hit .514 for the Knights with four doubles, two triples and three home runs.

N.D. Class A all-state

Caleb Anderson, West Fargo; Cole Barta, GF Central; Jadon Bast, Dickinson; Kellan Burke, Minot; Caleb Duerr, West Fargo Sheyenne; Kadin Finders, Williston; Jace Groseclose, Bismarck; Payton Hochhalter, Jamestown; Connor Holm, Fargo North; Charlie Kalbrener, Fargo North; Caden Kappes, Wahpeton; Jace Kovash, Dickinson; Tommy Kraljic, Bismarck St. Mary's; Adam Leininger, Fargo Shanley; Jordan Leininger, Fargo Shanley; Mason Lunzman, Jamestown; Morgan Nygaard, Minot; Trey Stocker, West Fargo Sheyenne; Lucas Vasey, Bismarck Legacy
Outstanding Senior Athlete — Mason Lunzman, Jamestown
Coach of the Year — Andrew Lunsetter, Wahpeton

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
