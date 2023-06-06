Grand Forks Central's Cole Barta named Class A all-state in baseball

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central senior Cole Barta has been to the North Dakota Class A all-state baseball team, which was announced Tuesday by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Barta, who was previously named the EDC Senior Athlete of the Year, was the only selection from Grand Forks.

Barta, who's committed to play college baseball at Minot State, hit .514 for the Knights with four doubles, two triples and three home runs.

N.D. Class A all-state

Caleb Anderson, West Fargo; Cole Barta, GF Central; Jadon Bast, Dickinson; Kellan Burke, Minot; Caleb Duerr, West Fargo Sheyenne; Kadin Finders, Williston; Jace Groseclose, Bismarck; Payton Hochhalter, Jamestown; Connor Holm, Fargo North; Charlie Kalbrener, Fargo North; Caden Kappes, Wahpeton; Jace Kovash, Dickinson; Tommy Kraljic, Bismarck St. Mary's; Adam Leininger, Fargo Shanley; Jordan Leininger, Fargo Shanley; Mason Lunzman, Jamestown; Morgan Nygaard, Minot; Trey Stocker, West Fargo Sheyenne; Lucas Vasey, Bismarck Legacy

Outstanding Senior Athlete — Mason Lunzman, Jamestown

Coach of the Year — Andrew Lunsetter, Wahpeton