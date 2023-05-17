99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks Central maintains rivalry dominance, claims Cushman Cup

The Roughriders haven't scored against the Knights since 2019.

051723 S GFH GFSOC001.jpg
Red River midfielders Addison Kotrba (27), Charli Kulack (7) and Brooklyn Bergeron (21) react at the Grand Forks Central Knights celebrate teammate Lauren Reardon's, center of huddle, first half goal during the Cushman Cup girls soccer match held at Cushman Field in Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Today at 9:58 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central's Reardon sisters put their heads together Tuesday night to maintain the Knights' rivalry dominance over Grand Forks Red River.

Central sophomore Lauren Reardon scored on a header on a ball played off the head of freshman sister Jacie Reardon as the Knights beat the Roughriders 1-0 at Cushman Field.

The Reardon connection — Lauren's first career varsity goal — came with 20 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first half.

"On a corner kick, I saw it come over my head and saw Jacie go up for it," Lauren said. "It kind of looked like it was going to go in (off Jacie's header), but I decided I would take that one from her instead."

051723 S GFH GFSOC0136.jpg
Grand Forks Central goalkeeper Hannah Biby rushes to snag the ball out of the air as Red River's Cassidy O'Halloran (11) heads it late in the first half of the Cushman Cup girls soccer match at Cushman Field in Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

With the win, Central sweeps the season series with the Riders and claims the annual Cushman Cup trophy after a 2-0 victory earlier this spring. The Knights haven't lost to Red River since the COVID-19 season that was canceled in 2020.

In fact, the last time Red River scored a goal against Central was the last time Red River beat Central — a 3-1 Red River win on May 21, 2019.

Central goalie Hannah Biby made 12 saves to Red River goalie Eden Parkinson's seven. Red River's best opportunity to tie the game came with about 6:30 left in the second half when senior Lucy Halverson hit the post.

"I think, for the most part, we outplayed Central tonight but they got the goal and we couldn't get one in," Red River coach Jason Heydt said. "They earned it. They did a nice job. We struggled to get shots on net. Our shots were wide when we had good scoring opportunities."

According to Red River's team stats, the Riders attempted 21 shots with five on net.

051723 S GFH GFSOC0072.jpg
Red River midfielder Reese Remz (2) works to clear the ball from the Roughriders' zone in the first half of the Cushman Cup girls soccer match versus the Grand Forks Central Knights at Cushman Field in Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

"There were definite ebbs and flows," Central coach George DuBois said. "There were stretches in the first half where our play was good. I thought Annika Presteng playing in the high forward role did a nice job distributing, connecting with Claire Hynek. We were happy to get to half 1-0. Red River came out strong in the first eight minutes of the second half. In the last 15 minutes, we were ready to play more defensively and be organized and compact and limit chances."

Perhaps most importantly, the game held playoff implications for both teams. With the win over Red River, Central jumped the Riders for the fourth spot in the EDC standings. The top four teams in the league make the state tournament.

Central is 4-4-1 in the league, while Red River is 3-5-2. Central has five games remaining, while Red River has four.

"A big part of our focus lately has been finding the weak spot in the defense and finding the people in the middle to play the ball through those gaps," Reardon said. "Our back line is phenomenal. It all starts in the back line and works its way up."

051723 S GFH GFSOC0011.jpg
Grand Forks Central midfielder Aubriell Kraemer fields the ball as Red River's Annick Lawson-Body (14) and Addison Kotrba (27) look on in the first half of the Cushman Cup girls soccer match finale at Cushman Field in Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
