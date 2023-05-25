99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks Central hires wrestling coach, announces baseball coach resignation

The Knights have hired Garrett Litzinger to replace Jeff Welsh in boys wrestling, while eight-year head baseball coach Tim Gregoire is stepping down.

052822 S GFH EDCBASECON2-7.jpg
Grand Forks Central head baseball coach Tim Gregoire talks with his players on the pitcher's mound during a N.D. East Region consolation semifinals game against Shanley at Kraft Field in Grand Forks on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 8:29 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central announced a pair of head coaching moves on Wednesday.

Central baseball coach Tim Gregoire has stepped down after eight years as head coach, while Garrett Litzinger has been hired to lead the Central wrestling program.

"As an assistant coach for eight years and a high school wrestler for four years at GFC, Garrett understands the strengths of the program and what to build on to carry on the great tradition of GFC Boys' Wrestling," said Tony Bina, athletic director at Central. "Garrett's knowledge of wrestling is very strong, and he will continue to learn to provide the best opportunities for his wrestlers to compete at high levels.

"I am very excited to continue the rich tradition of Grand Forks Central Boys' Wrestling," Litzinger said.

Litzinger will replace Jeff Welsh, who resigned this spring.

Litzinger has served as an assistant coach for Central from 2014-23. Litzinger also served as an assistant coach for Northland Community & Technical College during the 2021-22 season. He wrestled for Central from 2010-14 and at Northland from 2014-2016.

Gregoire resigns after being part of Central baseball for the last 19 seasons — three as a player, eight as an assistant coach and eight as head coach. He has resigned to spend more time with his young family and will remain an assistant coach with the Central hockey program.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the best kids in town," Gregoire said. "It was an incredibly rewarding experience. My family dynamic has changed, and I will focus my time on them moving forward."

"Tim has been a great leader of our baseball program for the past 19 years as a player and a coach," Bina said. "He cared about his players, teaching them the skills of baseball and life, making all his players better people. His leadership will definitely be missed."

