Grand Forks Central girls soccer heads to state for first time since 2004

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Central girls soccer team hasn't been to the North Dakota state tournament since 2004.

For some perspective, Central's lone all-EDC selection, sophomore defender Madi McLaughlin, wasn't born until 2007.

It has been a long time coming for the Knights, who open the state tournament Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against West Region No. 1 Minot in Fargo.

"Honestly, it's an indescribable feeling," Central sophomore Lauren Reardon said. "We're making history, and it's a really fun thing to be a part of."

The Knights needed a win on the final day of the regular season to advance to state. Central beat Fargo South 3-1.

"My first year we had almost a brand new team and a lot of us have now been playing together for three years," Central junior Claire Hynek said. "Our connection is growing on and off the field. We enjoy being teammates, and it helps us connect better on the field."

Central has scored 16 goals this season (six by Clara Flores) after scoring just eight goals as a team a year ago.

"I think a lot of the tactical situations our coach has built up for us helped personalize our attack," Hynek said. "Being able to understand the game play has really helped us to capitalize better."

Reardon said the coaching staff's team atmosphere has helped grow the program.

"Our team all has the same work ethic," Reardon said. "Our coaches make practice a fun atmosphere, and we like going to practice. We get better there. That's a big part of our success this year."

Central coach George DuBois, who was a senior at Central in 2004, said the Knights have really improved during game-defining moments.

"Those moments that didn't go our way in key games last year, we are taking care of those this year," DuBois said. "That ultimately made the difference to get where we needed to be. What explains that? I think gaining confidence as the season went on. Having a belief and a positive mindset goes a long way."

Central has a huge task at state against a Minot team that won state titles in 2021 and 2022 and is unbeaten this season.

"I think (the goal) is just playing as a team and being mentally focused on ourselves and thinking we want to have fun," McLaughlin said. "Having this experience and going to state is already a goal."

GF Central at-a-glance

Coach: George DuBois.

Record: 5-6-3.

Top scorers: Jr. Clara Flores six goals, one assist; soph. Madi McLaughlin 3 goals; sr. Annika Presteng 2 goals, 2 assists; sr. Kiara Holweger 2 goals; jr. Claire Hynek 1 goal, 3 assists; soph. Aubriell Kraemer 1 goal, 1 assist; soph. Lauren Reardon 1 goal; sr. Morgan Hallgren 1 assist.

Top goalie: Sr. Hannah Biby.

State tournament history: Central has one state title (1997). The Knights have been to seven state tournaments (the state started sanctioning girls soccer in 1996).