Grand Forks Central earns first win of spring, outlasting Red River 2-0

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks Central struck while the iron was hot as Cushman Field opened up a spring season for the Knights and Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday night. In a Central 2-0 win, goals in quick succession put the Knights in the driver’s seat for the rest of the match.

Coming into an early season matchup that is on the heels of what appears to be a winter season finally winding down, both sides were comfortable jumping right into the action in some balmier weather.

“Everyone is struggling to get practice time outside, but what is unique for Red River and Central is we have to share with each other but it was a beautiful night,” Roughriders coach Jason Heydt said.

A couple of splitting through balls from the middle attack was the difference just before the halfway mark of the first half.

The first went to Aubriell Kraemer along the far side hash marks, who snuck an attempt into the short side of Eden Parkinson’s net. The next was Clara Flores and Kiara Holweger.

The duo went hard to the goalmouth and capitalized on a loose ball. After being bobbled around in the crease, Flores gave a final touch into the open cage for a 2-0 cushion early. Armed with that cushion, the Knights were expecting a push from Red River to open the second half.

“At halftime, we talked about withstanding the first 10 minutes of the second half and we weathered whatever storm they were going to bring. I thought we stayed organized and compact and by the time you knew it there wasn’t any time left on the clock,” Central head coach George DuBois said.

While the Roughriders were able to stack up some chances in the latter half, Central was able to make sure the majority of those developing plays stuck to the outside and did not penetrate prime scoring areas.

“They had two opportunities right away and put them both in. We had our chances and just couldn’t hit the net or their goalie came up big. I think Lauren Reardon played phenomenally. I thought she was a big difference,” Heydt said.

For both these squads, development will be key as the season rolls on. Learning opportunities, just like Tuesday night at Cushman, should be available to turn into wins as that development rolls into success.

“At times we were one pass away from having something break for us,” said DuBois.

It is the first win of the season for Central after dropping two matches to Minot and West Fargo. Red River, still seeking their first win of the season will host Fargo South on Thursday.

