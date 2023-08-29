Grand Forks area athletic directors watch smoke forecast, air quality closer than ever

GRAND FORKS — Athletic directors play amateur meteorologists during school sports seasons, responsible for tracking severe weather and calling off games if conditions are unsafe.

Now, in addition to tracking rain and snow, athletic directors like Grand Forks’ Mike Biermaier are watching air quality levels.

Air quality caused a couple of postponements this spring, but the smoke from wildfires in Canada makes the possibility of more postponements likely as the fall sports season ramps up. Both Grand Forks Red River and Central postponed boys soccer and boys tennis Tuesday night due to unhealthy conditions — air quality index above 150 — in Grand Forks and Fargo.

Biermaier said Grand Forks is “working on a policy” to cover air quality decisions, which will follow CDC guidelines. For unhealthy conditions, from 150 to 200, the CDC recommends moving all longer or more intense activities inside or rescheduling them.

In conditions that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, or 100 to 150 on the index scale, the CDC says short activities, like recess and physical education, can happen outside. Longer activities, like athletic practices, should be less intense and have more breaks.

All activities should be postponed if air quality is very unhealthy, or above 200, the CDC says.

“The hard part is that it can really change hour by hour,” Biermaier said. “At 5:00 or 7:00 it could be dramatically better. Such a tough thing to monitor.”

There is more emphasis placed on air quality levels and “we certainly have more tracking since last year,” Biermaier said.

The timeline to call off a game “comes down to when the bus is leaving,” Biermaier said, similar to decision making in severe weather. Schools don’t want to incur the expense of transporting students to an event that doesn’t occur.

“We want to wait as long as possible,” he said. “Trying to forecast rain, snow and now smoke is very difficult.”

East Grand Forks schools also monitor air quality, but athletic director Scott Koberinski said the school follows Minnesota State High School League recommendations, which suggest moving athletes with asthma indoors when the air quality index reaches 100 or above.

Activities should be moved indoors when the index is above 150, the MSHSL says, and all outdoor activities should be moved inside or postponed or canceled when the index is above 200.