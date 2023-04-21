99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson takes eighth at U.S. nationals wrestling event

Johnson, a senior at Grand Forks Central, finished 4-3 at the world-qualifying tournament in Spokane, Wash.

021723.S.FF.GrandForks.Johnson
Grand Forks’ Allyssa Johnson wrestles Central Cass’ Shelby Sherman during their semifinal match of the North Dakota Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Fargo.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 1:11 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central's Allyssa Johnson, a two-time North Dakota state girls wrestling champion, finished eighth at the USA Wrestling Women's National Championship last weekend in Spokane, Wash.

The tournament was a qualifying event for international competition. Each weight class champion qualified for the Worlds tournament, while the runner-up qualified for the Pan-Am Games.

Johnson, who finished the 2022-23 season unbeaten and unscored against in North Dakota, finished 4-3 in Spokane.

Johnson fell to Alondra Morales with a pin at 5 minutes, 16 seconds in the seventh-place match in the Under 20 division at 62kg.

Johnson, who's committed to compete at Chadron State next season, beat wrestlers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas and South Dakota during the event.

Earlier this week, Johnson was also named North Dakota's recipient of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award, which recognizes the nation's most outstanding high school senior female wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
