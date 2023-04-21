Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson takes eighth at U.S. nationals wrestling event

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central's Allyssa Johnson, a two-time North Dakota state girls wrestling champion, finished eighth at the USA Wrestling Women's National Championship last weekend in Spokane, Wash.

The tournament was a qualifying event for international competition. Each weight class champion qualified for the Worlds tournament, while the runner-up qualified for the Pan-Am Games.

Johnson, who finished the 2022-23 season unbeaten and unscored against in North Dakota, finished 4-3 in Spokane.

Johnson fell to Alondra Morales with a pin at 5 minutes, 16 seconds in the seventh-place match in the Under 20 division at 62kg.

Johnson, who's committed to compete at Chadron State next season, beat wrestlers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas and South Dakota during the event.

Earlier this week, Johnson was also named North Dakota's recipient of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award, which recognizes the nation's most outstanding high school senior female wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.