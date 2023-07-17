6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson finishes fifth at junior nationals

Johnson defeated Bridgette Sotomayor of Arizona for fifth place at the event in Fargo.

AllyssaJohnsonForum.jpg
Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson is victorious over Bismarck's Paige Baumgartner at 140-pounds during the North Dakota girls individual state wrestling championships at the Fargodome on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 9:21 PM

FARGO — For the sixth time — and final time in her prep wrestling career — Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson has achieved All-American status.

On Sunday, wrestling in her final event before beginning her college career, Johnson defeated Bridgette Sotomayor of Arizona 8-5 to finish fifth in the 138-pound division of the junior women's nationals at the Fargodome. The top eight individuals in each bracket are considered All-Americans.

With the high bar Johnson has set in her career, she was disappointed in Sunday's matches leading up to the fifth-place match.

"Every girl at this level is the highest caliber in the country for the high school age girls," Grand Forks Gladiators coach Garrett Litzinger said. "I know she's kind of disappointed. She was aiming at winning a national title."

After wrestling too defensive in the semifinal round, according to Litzinger, Johnson was back to her normal self against Sotomayor.

"She did what she does when she's comfortable and confident," Litzinger said. "Allyssa is hard to wrestle because she's unorthodox in her style. Most girls are looking to shoot often. Allyssa will shoot but even once she shoots she's still looking to throw you."

Johnson, who won a national championship in a folkstyle event in Omaha earlier this spring, was originally committed to compete in college at Chadron State but changed plans after a coaching change at Chadron State. Johnson now plans to wrestle at the University of Jamestown.

"All in all, I would say this tournament is leaving a bit on the table for her," Litzinger said. "She'll be hungry when she starts her college career. It was bittersweet for me. I know she's on to bigger and better things. It was my last day to be her coach in her corner."

This winter, Johnson finished her North Dakota high school career with back-to-back state championships in the only two years the sport was sanctioned by the activities association. Johnson went unbeaten for the KnightRiders and opponents didn't score a single point against her all season. No opponent made it beyond six minutes of the match, either.

Grand Forks boys wrestlers Caden Everson, Brendan Winn-Kelley and Cesar Cruz will begin competing in the junior nationals on Monday.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
