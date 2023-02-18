Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson, Emily Novak win North Dakota state wrestling titles

FARGO — One Grand Forks girls wrestler finished off a remarkable individual career Friday, while another captured her first big moment.

The KnightRiders won two state championships at the North Dakota state wrestling tournament at the Fargodome.

Senior Allyssa Johnson won a state title at 140 pounds by capping off a perfect season. No opponent scored a single point against her all season. No opponent made it beyond six minutes of the match, either.

Johnson pinned Bismarck High's Paige Baumgartner at 1:18 to win the 140-pound division.

"We said it before, there's no one in her class in the state," Central coach Matt Berglund said. "You just don't see that type of dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She wrestled a real smart championship match and didn't put herself at risk. We told her to stay at a conservative approach, and she finished off her individual career the way she wanted to. It's been a long journey for her."

If Johnson was the proven star expected to dominate, Grand Forks' other state champion traveled a completely different path.

Novak, a sophomore in her first season of wrestling, was seeded third in the 155-pound bracket.

In the championship match, Novak beat Lexi Beckler of Bismarck, the No. 1 seed, 8-2.

Grand Forks’ Emily Novak, top, wrestles Central Cass’ Jordan Flynn during their semifinal match of the North Dakota Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Fargo. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

"Emily is our Cinderella story," Berglund said. "She literally wrestled in the JV division in December. Now, she's a state champ."

Novak entered the third period leading Beckler 2-1. In the middle of the third, Novak countered a headlock by putting Beckler on her back for about a minute.

By the time Beckler escaped, Novak finished the match ahead 8-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak had beat Beckler twice this year, once in four overtimes.

"We went back and watched both of those films multiple times," Berglund said. "She's such a great listener and great learner. She's a sponge when it comes to talking about strategy. She was smiling the whole time in warmups. She knew she had a good plan, and she followed it through and executed it."

Grand Forks also placed two others at state: Bryn Larson and Kaylee Kurz. Larson finished sixth, while Kurz was fourth. Both wrestlers finished above their seeding.

Grand Forks finished fifth in the tournament's team scores.

Central boys place three

The Grand Forks Central boys ended with three state placers Friday.

“Our three wrestlers competing in their second day of the state individual tournament had a great day,” Central coach Jeff Welsh. "All three wrestlers won matches today and wrestled really well against the best competition in their weight class."

Daniel Suda went 2-0 Friday to place third at 285 pounds. Michael Torgerson went 1-2 and placed sixth at 220 pounds, picking up his 33rd win of the season in the process. Brendan Winn-Kelley, unseeded coming into the tournament, finished fifth at 145 pounds thanks to two come-from-behind wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are fortunate that we get to have our entire team back on the mat (Saturday) as we compete in the state dual tournament," Welsh said.

Central, the East Region No. 4 seed, faces Williston, No. 1 in the West Region, in the state dual quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Saturday.