Grafton pushes past Midway-Minto in N.D. Class B Region 2 boys basketball tournament

Midway-Minto's Ben Gudajtes and Riley Robinson grab a rebound as Grafton's Maxwell Dumas and Braylon Baldwin look on. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Grafton's Abram Sevigny and Midway-Minto's Ben Gudajtes compete for a rebound in the first half of their Region 2 quarterfinal game Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – As expected, Grafton used its size and muscle to power its way past Midway-Minto.

But can Grafton use its size and muscle to get past Hillsboro-Central Valley on Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the North Dakota Class B Region 2 boys basketball tournament at The Betty?

That’s the big question when the two Region 2 teams meet with a berth in Thursday night’s championship game on the line.

Grafton downed Midway-Minto 86-53 in the quarterfinal round on Monday. The Spoilers struck early and often, scoring 30 points in the first quarter as they were led by Kyler Droog’s 25 points. He was one of three Grafton players in double figures.

Grafton, which has lost twice to HCV this season, expects a physical game against the Burros.

“It’s going to be a lot more physical than it was tonight,” said Grafton coach Riley Lillemoen. “Tonight, it felt like we had some good rebounding from our two post forward positions. Tomorrow, we’re going to need better rebounding from our guard positions to help those two out because we’re not going to be able to dominate the glass like we did tonight.”

HCV beat Grafton 60-58 in Grafton before the Burros downed the Spoilers 67-52 on their home court.

The second loss, however, was a little misleading.

“The last one ended up being 15 points but it was a six- or seven-point game with about four or five minutes to go,” said Lillemoen. They went on a run to put us away.

“We’ve had good games with them. It’s very competitive against them and it always is. They’re really well coached and their kids play hard and do a lot of nice things.”

Grafton opened the game on a 15-0 run. “We knocked down shots, got into transition to get some easy baskets,” said Lillemoen. “If we get rolling like that, we’re pretty good offensively most of the time. Defensively, we did a nice job but we let them get loose a few too many times for my liking.”

Abram Sevigny added 17 points for Grafton while Braylon Baldwin finished with 16. Grafton improved to 16-6.

Midway-Minto, which turned in some scrappy minutes against a much taller team, received 19 points from Riley Robinson, 12 from Elijah Robinson and 11 from Aiden Lunski.

The Mustangs closed the season with a 12-10 record.

Grafton 86, Midway-Minto 53

Halftime: Grafton 52, MM 27

Midway-Minto — Elijah Robinson 12, Aiden Lunski 11, Ezra Robinson 8, Riley Robinson 19, Ryland Amundson 2, Ben Gudajtes 1

Grafton — David Perez 4, Juan Villareal 9, Ryan Hanson 7, Reggie Rice 2, Maxwell Dumas 6, Abram Sevigny 17, Kyler Droog25

