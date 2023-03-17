6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls Basketball: No. 2 Hayfield survives in OT against Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

hayfieldbgmr31723.jpeg
Hayfield players surround a Badger-Greenbush-Middle River player, not allowing her to get a shot off on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the Class A girls basketball quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
By Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
Today at 8:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- No. 2-seeded Hayfield opened the Class A state tournament by winning a nail-biter 63-58 in overtime against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River on Thursday afternoon.

The Vikings (29-3) led 29-25 at halftime, but watched the Gators surge into the lead in the second half.

The teams battled back and forth for the entirety of the second half, with BGMR taking a 55-53 lead on a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to play.

But Hayfield wouldn’t be denied. As the clock ticked down, Natalie Beaver got the ball in-close to the basket and calmly sank a shot to force overtime.

The Vikings took control from there, outscoring the Gators 8-3 in the extra session to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Kinsley Hanson led BGMR (26-4)with 16 points, while Tessany Blazek had 10.

Hayfield won despite committing 35 turnovers. It was paced by Beaver’s game-high 31 points. Kristen Watson added 10. Beaver added a game-high 15 rebounds as the Vikings out-rebounded BGMR 35-22.

Hayfield will face BOLD at 2 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena in the state semifinals.

The loser will play for third place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Concordia University-St. Paul. The winner advances to Saturday’s state championship game at noon at Williams Arena against No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl or No. 5 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

