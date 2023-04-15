GGF softball preview: Promising young Red River team returns entire lineup

GRAND FORKS — How young was the Grand Forks Red River softball team a season ago?

Not only did the Roughriders have no seniors last season, Red River only has one this year.

The rising Riders program finished sixth at state last season and the extra year of experience has some expectations for a program that hasn't made noise at the state level in recent history.

Red River went to state in 2022 for the first time since 2012. The Riders are ranked No. 3 in the East Region in a preseason poll of league coaches.

"It's exciting," Red River coach Hannah-Rose Rodriguez said. "They're working really hard. The mentality at practice is exciting. (The expectations) are something that's a stepping stone for them. Right now it's, what are they going to do to get better?"

Red River's strength starts with freshman pitcher Ella Speidel, who was an all-state selection as an eighth-grader when she went 10-4 with 105 strikeouts in 87.1 innings pitched. She also hit .323 at the plate.

"She can throw hard," Rodriguez said. "What we're working on now is how to work batters and work the zone more and attack those bigger hitters that she didn't beat late in the season. We want to be smarter with pitch counts and that's what we're working at to excel to become a next-level pitcher."

Junior outfielder Ella Weippert also returns after hitting .444 to earn all-Eastern Dakota Conference honors. Junior shortstop Rylie McQuillan didn't receive postseason honors but was playing like one of the best in the state at the end of last season. McQuillan hit .477 with five homers and eight doubles last year.

"(McQuillan) definitely turned it on halfway through the season," Rodriguez said. "I think she's ready to compete first pitch and be noticed. She's a captain for us. I think not getting recognition last year was a pushing force for her. She's always been someone who has led by example in every sport she's competed in."

The Riders return nine hitters who hit at least .300 last season. In addition to Speidel, McQuillan and Weippert, sophomore Brooklyn Soderberg hit .400, freshman Amy Jacobson hit .333, sophomore Brooke Dorsey hit .300, eighth-grader Jocelyn Berg hit .346 and senior Elizabeth Nuelle hit .380.

Greater Grand Forks teams at-a-glance

GF Red River

Coach: Hannah-Rose Rodriguez.

2022 record: 12-9, sixth place at state.

Key returners: Fr. P Ella Speidel (all-state, .323 average, 10-4, 3.36 ERA, 105 Ks in 87.1 IP); jr. OF Ella Weippert (all-EDC, .444 average); soph. OF Brooklyn Soderberg (.400 average); soph. 2B-OF Mya Mannausau (.188 average); fr. 3B-OF Amy Jacobson (.333 average); soph. 3B Taylor Kilgore (.288 average); soph. 2B-OF Brooke Dorsey (.300 average); eighth-grader P-1B Jocelyn Berg (.346 average); jr. SS Rylie McQuillan (.477 average, 5 HRs, 8 2Bs); fr. C-1B Ella Nelson (.440 average, 2 HRs, 7 2Bs); sr. 1B Elizabeth Nuelle (.380 average, 5 2Bs).

Top newcomers: Jr. IF-P Mackenzie Bishop-Diaz; soph. OF-C Reilyn Kachena; soph. C-OF Rebecca Sather; soph. 3B Mackenzie Aspen.

Coach Rodriguez says: “We’re really excited to build where we left off last season. They’re talented individually and as a team. We’re hoping to help them grow with mental toughness and in the weight room in order to handle those teams with maturity we ran into at the state tournament. They’re all really strong offensively. Our big test is to work through mental moments on defense and recovering from errors and refocusing.”

GF Central

Coach: Greta Tetrault.

2022 record: 7-11.

Key returners: Sr. C-3B Ramsey Petron; sr. SS-3B Morgan Tebelius; sr. SS-2B MacKenzie Spoor; sr. 2B-OF Bella Beauchamp; sr. 3B-C Sadie Hillman; jr. 1B-OF Allison Dub; soph. P-2B Calleigh Carl; soph. P Aubrey Hensrud; soph. C-SS Ava Hensrud; jr. C-OF Aspen Thompson.

Top newcomers: soph. 3B-OF Emily Gereau; fr. 1B-OF Kaitlyn Raaum; eighth-grader 1B-OF Kharleigh Larson.

Coach Tetrault says: “We have a lot of potential and some great attitudes. They’re enthusiastic about the season. I think we have a lot of talent. I think our goal is going to be having a solid defense and putting up a lot of runs. We’re going to have younger pitchers.”

EGF Senior High

Coach: Anthony Walsh.

2022 record: 2-11.

Key returners: Jr. 1B-OF Kate Cantera; sr. 2B-OF Shelby Bruggeman; soph. P-IF-OF Karlee Walsh (all-conference); soph. P-SS Ellie Marcott; soph. 3B Emma Marcott.

Top newcomers: Soph. OF Londyn Maixner; soph. IF-OF Elliana Dumas; fr. C Makayla Johnson; fr. OF Mollie Dauksavage; fr. IF Amiya Julien; fr. IF Avynn Thorson.

Coach Walsh says: “With a lot of youth, there’s going to be a lot of learning. They’ve put in a lot of work so far. It’s about keeping our heads up, knowing not everything will go well but we concentrate on the good things and capitalize when given opportunities.”

EGF Sacred Heart

Coach: Samantha Bales.

2022 record: 7-18.

Key returners: Sr. Haley Vonasek (all-conference); soph. Madelyn Dolan; fr. Izzy Cwikla; eighth-grader Leah Sundby; fr. Lilly Mueller; soph. Bella Effhauser; soph. Avery Holthaus; jr. Samara Zimprich; sr. Julia Lee; sr. Dez Martinez; eighth-grader Audrey Anderson; eighth-grader Maeve Dolen; eighth-grader Lexi Lawrence; eighth-gader Teegan Johnson; eighth-grader Sophia Modeen.

Top newcomers: Soph. Jillian Pulkrabek.

Coach Bales says: “I’ve seen substantial growth from last year to this year. Last year was my first year with the team. This year, there’s a better understanding of expectations and how the game should be played.They continue to impress me with a sponge-mentality – we give some knowledge and they soak it in.”