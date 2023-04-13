GGF girls tennis preview: Central, Red River hoping to get back to state after missing in 2022

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks high schools Central and Red River have combined for 30 North Dakota state girls tennis championships since 1966.

The Roughriders won 15 of 16 state titles from 2002 to 2017.

As the 2023 season begins, however, the two local programs are no longer super powers. Both squads are looking to return to the state tournament after missing out in 2022.

Both teams finished 7-7 a year ago before losing state-qualifying matches at the East Region tournament. They're both expected to be on the bubble of qualifying for the state tournament this season.

"Our ultimate goal is to get back to state," said Red River coach Josh Lunak, who was a state individual champion for the Riders in 1999. "We haven't done that the last few years. To get there it's going to take hard work at practice and building off some of the success from last year. We have to focus on consistency and trying to improve."

Said Central coach Matt Fuka: "Our whole team is basically seniors. On varsity, five of our top eight are seniors. If there's a year we go back to state, it better be this year."

Valley City and Fargo Davies appear to be the early favorites in the East Region, but coaches believe the next group of three to five teams will be in the mix for state tournament spots.

For Central, the Knights are led by Madi Stauss, a junior, who teamed with Magdalene Spicer to finish sixth in East Region doubles a year ago.

"She has the potential to make a run at individual state, if she chooses to play singles," Fuka said.

The Riders are led by depth, with 60 players on the roster.

Seniors Farrah Spicer, Kate Hinschberger and Grace Paranica, as well as sophomore Addy Lommen return for Red River with the most experience.

Red River girls

Coach: Josh Lunak.

2022 record: 7-7, didn’t qualify for state tournament.

Key returners: Sr. Farrah Spicer; soph. Addy Lommen; sr. Kate Hinschberger; sr. Grace Paranica.

Top newcomers: Soph. Naomi Rahman; jr. Dana Chahal; sr. Natalia Tchomakhidze; sr. Ruby Smith; jr. Hailey Sporbert.

Coach Lunak says: “The girls have been making the most out of limited court space. Farrah, Addy and Kate have really set the tone at practice with high energy and competitiveness. The new girls have followed that lead.”

Central girls

Coach: Matt Fuka.

2022 record: 7-7, didn’t qualify for state tournament.

Key returners: jr. Madisyn Stauss; sr. Sydnee Lemieux, sr. Magdalene Spicer; sr. Gianna Blue; sr. Jennifer Wang; sr. Lauren Tran; fr. Stella Blue; eighth-grader Alli Wilhelmi.

Top newcomers: Fr. Hawi Lemma.

Coach Fuka says: “Since no one graduated, they all know each other well. Team camaraderie is pretty good. They hit a lot this winter. Stauss practiced a lot, and I could tell some of the others, too, are doing a lot better.”

East Grand Forks boys

Coach: Kyle Hanson.

2022 record: 5-10.

Key returners: Jr. Thomas McMahon (8-11 in singles); jr. Carson Knutson (6-10 in singles); jr. Trey D’Heilly (6-10 in doubles); jr. Tate Steenerson (4-6 in doubles); jr. Jeb Haaven-Farstad.

Top newcomers: Soph. Luke Massmann; fr. Austin Kovar; fr. Luke Hanson; jr. Ryan McMahon; fr. Oliver Kalenze; eighth-grader Aaden Wavra; seventh-grader Bauer Walter; fr. Nolan Meulebroeck.

Coach Hanson says: “Going into the year was a big unknown. We only really had four or five with varsity experience. Some of the freshmen have put a ton of time at Choice. We knew we had middle school who hit four hours per day in the summer. The youth movement will be exciting. We have some new kids coming out who haven’t played before who are athletic. We’re pretty young. We have a lot of new people out. I think we have nine brand-new kids, so we have a mix of about half of the team has played before and half hasn’t so that makes practice interesting.”