GF girls soccer preview: Knights, Riders looking to improve scoring

Red River, Central hope more experienced rosters can lead to more offensive production.

042722 S GFH GGFGSOC-14.jpg
Knights midfielder Lauren Reardon, right, boots the ball down the pitch at Cushman Field in Grand Forks during a home soccer match against the Red River Roughriders on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 9:23 AM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red River girls soccer programs are in a similar place.

Both finished with just a handful of wins last season and scored six or fewer goals last season.

But as the 2023 season slowly begins, the Grand Forks schools hope a little more experience helps generate more offense.

"I think from last year to this year, we have the opportunity to be more offensively productive," Central coach George DuBois said. "I think we have an extra year of tactical development and should be able to generate more against good teams."

Red River finished 2-9-3 last year, while Central went 3-10-1.

"We're trying out a new formation, which should give us more opportunities up top," Red River coach Jason Heydt said. "Playing Sheyenne, we did a much better job controlling the midfield."

Both teams have started the 2023 season 0-2 after facing off against teams that advanced to the state tournament last year.

"One place we need to see more results is those game-defining moments," DuBois said. "When you have the opportunity, the ball needs to be on frame and find the net. We had opportunities (in a 3-1 loss to West Fargo), but we didn’t take advantage."

Central, who had two seniors on last year's team and six this season, is led by returning captains Annika Presteng and Claire Hynek.

While Central scored five goals last year, Red River managed six. When Red River and Central met last year, the teams tied 0-0 and Central won the second matchup 1-0.

Red River, which had three seniors last year and nine this season, received a goal from senior Cassidy O'Halloran in the team's first region game against West Fargo Sheyenne. Returners Lucy Halverson, Annick Lawson-Body and Adison Kotrba all found the scoresheet in 2022.

"It's going to be scoring by-committee for us," Heydt said.

Grand Forks teams at-a-glance

GF Central

Coach: George DuBois.

2022 record: 3-10-1.

Key returners: Soph. D Mae Dickelman; soph. D Madisyn McLaughlin; soph. D Emily Common; soph. M Lauren Reardon; sr. F Annika Presteng; soph. M Aubriell Kraemer; jr. F Claire Hynek.

Top newcomers: Seventh-grader D-M Addi Lamb; jr. F Clara Flores; eighth-grader D-M Kelsie McLaughlin; sr. G Hannah Biby.

Coach DuBois says: “The leadership we’re seeing from our returners is good. Our newcomers are adjusting and developing well and integrating well into the team. Collectively, our team chemistry is pretty strong. I think from an attitude perspective there’s more of a competitive edge throughout the team this year.”

GF Red River

Coach: Jason Heydt.

2022 record: 2-9-3.

Key returners: Sr. F-MF Lucy Halverson; sr. MF Cassidy O’Halloran; soph. D Addison Fargo; sr. MF Grace Schindler; jr. MF-F Morgan Hartze; sr. D Sydney Jennings; sr. MF Kiran Lee; fr. MF Adison Kotrba; jr. G Eden Parkinson.

Top newcomers: Sr. F Annick Lawson-Body; sr. D Paytn Gierszewski; soph. MF Aila Effhauser; sr. MF Brooklyn Bergeron; fr. F-MF Reese Remz.

Coach Heydt says: “I’m really excited for this year. We have a lot of senior leadership. A lot of girls have put in a lot of work in the offseason to mentally and physically prepare for this year.”

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
