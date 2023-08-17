GF football preview: Red River's Parks getting comfortable at quarterback

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Red River’s Pearce Parks has a different feel to the 2023 season than 2022.

Parks was thrust into the starting quarterback role last season as a sophomore. He performed at an all-state level, threw for more than 1,200 yards and accounted for 19 touchdowns.

As his junior season is set to begin, Parks said he’s no longer nervous.

“Something I’ve noticed this year is I’m way more relaxed,” Parks said.

That could translate to a special season ahead as the No. 4-ranked Roughriders open the season at Williston at 7 p.m. tonight.

“Last year, I wouldn’t say he lacked confidence but I’m sure it was new to him to be leading the team,” Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. “He was a pleasant surprise for us. We had thoughts he could be as good as he was but to actually see it happen was the proof in the pudding.

“This year, we have the confidence he can get the job done. It’s more about us as coaches knowing he can do it. We know he can perform the way we want. Last year we were hoping. I’ve also noticed he’s stepped up more in the leadership piece.”

Red River, which won eight games before losing to Jamestown in the state semifinals, will feature a new-look offense this season, one that accentuates a mobile quarterback like Parks, who ran for nine touchdowns a year ago.

As a defensive coach, Muir has seen offenses evolve over time to be more mobile-quarterback friendly.

“Back when I was a young coach, we wanted a guy who could throw and manage, who could hand the ball off and execute our fakes and run play-actions,” Muir said. “As the game has evolved, if you can have the quarterback who can do more, the defense has to worry more. As a defensive guy, we used to never worry about the quarterback like that and now we have to have a plan for them. The defensive structures now have to account for the quarterback.”

Adapting an offensive system to a mobile quarterback isn’t entirely new at Red River, where former dual-threat quarterbacks like Chad Bartosh and Derek Murph excelled in the role.

“But the system is now predicated on a mobile quarterback that makes things happen,” Muir said. “If we get in a situation, though, where we don’t have a mobile quarterback, we’ll be fine, too.”

Red River’s strengths to start the 2023 season are expected to be at quarterback and a veteran offensive line, led by all-state pick Lawson Lotysz.

But the Riders’ top running backs from a year ago, as well as the majority of the pass-catchers have graduated.

Red River expects to feature as many as four different running backs in the season opener and the receiving core is looking for targets to emerge beyond Zach Oehlke, who’s expected to have a breakout season after being injured in 2022.

“A lot of people talk about who we lost but people are going to be surprised with the guys we have,” Parks said.

GF Red River

Coach: Vyrn Muir

2022 record: 8-3, lost to Jamestown in state semifinals.

Key returners: Jr. QB-DB Pearce Parks (second team all-state, 91-for-140, 1,217 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 79 carries, 379 yards, 9 TDs); sr. OL-DL Lawson Lotysz (first team all-state); sr. OL-DL Logan Wasylow; jr. OL-DL JB Walters; sr. RB-LB Nick Lord (8 carries, 80 yards, 2 TDs); sr. WR-DB Zach Oehlke (10.5 tackles, 1 INT).

Top newcomers: Jr. TE-DL Cam Klefstad; jr. RB-LB Reed Krogstad; jr. RB-LB Thomas Kraft; jr. RB-LB Ray Dusek.

Coach Muir says: “Up front, that’s what we feel like is our strength at the moment. We have a proven quarterback. Zach (Oehlke) was injured most of our season last year. By the time he was healthy, we were already established on offense but he helped us on defense. We like what we have but we have to go out and play a game. Practice and games are a little different. I think we’ll be running back by committee like we were the last couple of years.”

GF Central

Coach: Jake Schauer

2022 record: 4-6, lost to Jamestown in first round of state playoffs.

Key returners: Sr. WR Jack Simmers (first team all-state, 45 catches, 660 yards, 6 TDs); sr. TE Erick Paye; sr. TE Tray Kuntz (38 catches, 521 yards, 3 TDs); sr. WR Leo Strandell (39 catches, 417 yards, 5 TDs); sr. K Ross Wilber; sr. OL-DL Seth Fontaine; sr. RB-LB Caden Johansen.

Top newcomers: Sr. QB-LB Noah Morkve; soph. QB Noah Lease.

Coach Schauer says: “It’s a hard-working crew. They play with passion. They’re a close-knit group. They work really hard for us. I don’t think we’re the most talented in the state but we’ll get everything they’ve got, and it’ll show every Friday. I think it helps our quarterbacks to have our top pass-catchers, outside of Cole Barta, returning. Whoever is back there (at quarterback), you have confidence those guys are going to catch it. We pride ourselves in not giving the ball to one kid a hundred times; we’re going to make you cover all five.”

