GF Central hires new wrestling coach, announces resignation of baseball coach

Grand Forks Central Knights logo
By Wayne Nelson
Today at 9:58 PM

GRAND FORKS – There will be two new coaches for Grand Forks Central next season. The school announced the changes Thursday.

Garrett Litzinger has accepted the head boys coaching position at Central, replacing Jeff Welch, who resigned. Also, baseball coach Tim Gregoire announced his resignation to spend more time with his family.

“As an assistant coach for eight years and a high school wrestler for four years at GFC, Garrett understands the strengths of the program and what to build on to carry on the great tradition of GFC boys wrestling,” said Tony Bina, athletic director at Grand Forks Central. “Garrett’s knowledge of wrestling is very strong, and he will continue to learn to provide the best opportunities for his wrestlers to compete at high levels."

Litzinger has served as an assistant coach for Central from 2014-2023. Litzinger also served as an assistant coach for Northland Community & Technical College during the 2021-2022 season. He wrestled for Grand Forks Central from 2010-2014 and continued his wrestling career at Northland from 2014-2016.

"I'm very excited to continue the rich tradition of Grand Forks Central boys wrestling," said Litzinger.

Litzinger is currently an 8th grade U.S. History teacher at Valley Middle School. HE also has been an assistant coach for GFC Football since 2017.

Gregoire resigns as baseball coach

Gregoire has been with the Central program for the past 19 seasons; three as a player, eight as an assistant coach, and the last eight years as the head coach. Gregoire will remain an assistant coach with the Central boys hockey team.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the best kids in town. It was an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Gregoire. “My family dynamic has changed, and I will focus my time on them moving forward.”

Added Bina: "Tim has been a great leader of our baseball program for the past 19 years as a player and a coach. He cared about his players, teaching them the skills of baseball and life, making all his players better people. His leadership will definitely be missed."

Gregoire is currently a physical education teacher at Valley Middle School.

