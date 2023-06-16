Fosston wins program's first Minnesota Class A state baseball championship

This article will be updated later today with additional quotes and information.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — First, Fosston won a first-round Minnesota Class A state baseball tournament game for the first time.

Then, the Greyhounds won a state semifinal for the first time.

And now, Fosston is state champion for the first time.

The No. 5 seed Greyhounds beat Lyle/Pacelli 3-2 in the state championship Friday at CHS field.

No. 3 seed Lyle/Pacelli (24-2) trailed 3-1 going to the top of the seventh. The Athletics loaded the bases with no outs, but could manage just one run when Hunter VaDeer walked with the bases loaded and one out.

After walking in a run, Fosston pitcher Carsen Boushee, who started the inning in relief of his brother Hudson, got a strikeout and ground out to end the threat and game.

VaDeer had two of L/P's six hits. The Athletics scored their first run in the sixth as Isaac Nelsen, the winning pitcher in the state semifinals, hit a sacrifice fly to cut Fosston's lead to 2-1.

The Greyhounds (24-4) got what proved to be a big insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Aaron Norland's two-out RBI double.