Sports Prep

Fosston beats Sacred Heart twice in section championship to advance to state

The Greyhounds beat the Eagles 6-1 and 6-4 in Bemidji to advance to the Minnesota Class A state tournament.

Fosston's Carsen Boushee reacts as the Greyhounds defeat East Grand Forks Sacred Heart to win the Minnesota Section 8A championship Thursday in Bemidji.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 10:01 PM

BEMIDJI, Minn. — East Grand Forks Sacred Heart and Fosston are no strangers to meeting up in the Minnesota Section 8A championship game.

For the sixth time in seven years, the Greyhounds and the Eagles met with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

As back-and-forth history of the rivalry would suggest, this year was Fosston's year.

The Greyhounds beat the Eagles twice in the section championship on Thursday — 6-1 and 6-4 — to advance to the state tournament.

Fosston baseball players celebrate their Minnesota Section 8A championship in Bemidji Thursday after defeating East Grand Forks Sacred Heart twice for the title and a trip to the state tournament next week.

Section 8A has gone back-and-forth between these two teams for years. The Greyhounds went to state in 2017. Sacred Heart went in 2018 and 2019. There was no season due to the pandemic in 2020. Fosston went in 2021. Sacred Heart went in 2022.

"First of all, I'm so proud of this team," Fosston coach Ryan Hanlon said. "They didn't play as well as they would have liked last Saturday (a loss to Sacred Heart). But they won Tuesday and had an opportunity.

"We knew we had enough arms to get through two games. Sacred Heart is a top team for a reason, though, and we had to play well."

Fosston rode the pitching of brothers Hudson and Carsen Boushee to a Game 1 victory. Hudson threw the first six innings before giving way to Carsen, who would then start Game 2. Cullen Norland would get the final eight outs of the game on the mound.

Norland gave up just one hit.

"We knew Sacred Heart would be a great team and had to play two complete games against them," Norland said. "We're a veteran team. We knew if we trusted in each other, we could do it.

"It was so surreal. It was a dogpile. It was all of the emotions and the joy, hugging each other. It was a great moment for us."

Fosston started Game 2 in a big way, scoring four runs in the first inning and chasing Sacred Heart starter Josiah Sundby, who had pitched well in the previous tournament win against Fosston.

Hanlon said Fosston doesn't have a true ace pitcher but knew the Boushee brothers would compete hard.

Hudson had only thrown twice this season and, due to injury, Carsen had only thrown twice this season, too.

"But they've pitched a lot in the past, and I knew they could give us a chance the way they compete," Hanlon said. "I was proud of their effort."

East Grand Forks Sacred Heart players celebrate a run by the Eagles' Josiah Sundby in the second game against Fosston Thursday in Bemidji.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
