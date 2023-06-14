Fosston baseball wins state quarterfinal for first time in program history

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — For the first time in Fosston baseball history, the Greyhounds are playing in the winner's bracket at the Minnesota Class A state tournament.

No. 5 seed Fosston used a complete game from Zach Theis and a 13-hit attack to beat No. 4 seed Legacy Christian Academy 11-1 on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field in the state quarterfinals.

"When you have eight seniors, the guys understand that," Fosston coach Ryan Hanlon said of the history made for the program by advancing in the state quarterfinals.

The Greyhounds advance to play unseeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, who upset No. 1 seed South Ridge in the state quarterfinals. Fosston plays B-B-E at 1:30 Wednesday in St. Cloud. The winner advances to the state championship Friday in St. Paul.

Theis went all six innings, allowing one run and five hits. Legacy Christian Academy's lone run came in the third inning on an Alex Christian home run to tie the game at 1-1.

"He was outstanding," Hanlon said. "We just knew he'd give us a chance to win. He's got three pitches he can throw at any time and any count. He was on today. He was focused and just pitched outstanding."

Theis struck out four.

"It felt good," Theis said. "The coaches told me to go throw strikes. (The key) was definitely keeping guys off balance with the curve and mixing it up a lot. We're all extremely excited but we know we have two more games to play and are focused on our next game."

The Greyhounds exploded for five runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to pull away.

Fosston's offense was led by Hudson Boushee (3-for-3, 2B), Tommy Simonson (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Theis (2-for-4, 3 runs). Cullen Norland also was 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

In the key fourth inning, Hudson Boushee had a run-scoring double, Simonson had a run-scoring single and Carsen Boushee had a run-scoring triple.

"When you're facing a pitcher like that and it's not going your way the first few innings, we just told our guys the second time through the order, we'll get on this," Hanlon said. "Once you get a couple on base, it just seemed like you could see the confidence. Once they got going, you just step back and watch because it was fun to watch."