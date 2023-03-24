99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Five from area receive North Dakota Class B all-state boys basketball honors

Four Winds-Minnewaukan's Deng, North Border's Stainbrook are repeat honorees.

031822.S.FF.FourWinds.Deng2
Four Winds-Minnewaukan's Deng Deng goes up for two over Stanley's Jack Hynek during their North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Minot.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 7:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — Five area athletes were honored Thursday with North Dakota Class B all-state honors.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan's Deng Deng and North Border's Ayden Stainbrook were named first-team picks, while North Border's T.J. Cosley, May-Port-C-G's Landon Koenig and North Prairie's Mitchell Leas were picked to the second team.

Deng and Stainbrook were second-team selections last season.

Deng, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, averaged 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game this season. The Indians were ranked No. 1 much of the season before injuries impacted FW-M's run at the Region 4 tournament.

Stainbrook, a 6-4 senior forward and Region 2 Senior Athlete of the Year, averaged 21.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Stainbrook shot 54.8 percent from the field, 47.5 percent from 3-point range and 88.7 percent from the foul line.

Cosley, a 6-0 senior guard, averaged 24.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals. He shot 48.1 percent from the floor.

Koenig, a 6-6 senior forward, averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Leas, a 5-10 senior guard and Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year, averaged 20.5 points. He shot 55 percent inside the arc, 37 percent outside the arc and 91 percent from the free-throw line.

First Team
Deng Deng, Four Winds-Minnewaukan
Bohden Duffield, Bowman County
Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central
Javin Friesz, Flasher
Ayden Stainbrook, North Border

Second Team
Carson Bartholomay, Enderlin
Walker Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
TJ Cosley, North Border
Bishop Duffield, Bowman County
Brady Feller, Bishop Ryan
Trey Hatfield, Oak Grove
Connor Kerzmann, Garrison
Landon Koenig, May-Port CG
Mitchell Leas, North Prairie
Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
