Five from area receive North Dakota Class B all-state boys basketball honors

GRAND FORKS — Five area athletes were honored Thursday with North Dakota Class B all-state honors.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan's Deng Deng and North Border's Ayden Stainbrook were named first-team picks, while North Border's T.J. Cosley, May-Port-C-G's Landon Koenig and North Prairie's Mitchell Leas were picked to the second team.

Deng and Stainbrook were second-team selections last season.

Deng, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, averaged 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game this season. The Indians were ranked No. 1 much of the season before injuries impacted FW-M's run at the Region 4 tournament.

Stainbrook, a 6-4 senior forward and Region 2 Senior Athlete of the Year, averaged 21.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Stainbrook shot 54.8 percent from the field, 47.5 percent from 3-point range and 88.7 percent from the foul line.

Cosley, a 6-0 senior guard, averaged 24.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals. He shot 48.1 percent from the floor.

Koenig, a 6-6 senior forward, averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Leas, a 5-10 senior guard and Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year, averaged 20.5 points. He shot 55 percent inside the arc, 37 percent outside the arc and 91 percent from the free-throw line.

First Team

Deng Deng, Four Winds-Minnewaukan

Bohden Duffield, Bowman County

Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central

Javin Friesz, Flasher

Ayden Stainbrook, North Border