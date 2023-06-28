Fastbreak Club announces Greater Grand Forks all-city basketball teams

GRAND FORKS — High school basketball in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks had a big year in the 2022-23 school year.

The Grand Forks Red River girls won a state title for the first time in 35 years. The Red River boys finished runner-up at state in a thrilling tournament performance.

The East Grand Forks Sacred Heart boys went to the Minnesota Class A state tournament for the second-straight season and reached the consolation championship game two years in a row.

The East Grand Forks Sacred Heart girls won 16 games, the East Grand Forks Senior High boys won 14 games, while the Grand Forks Central boys and East Grand Forks Senior High girls won 13 games.

With those successes, landing a spot on the Fastbreak Club's all-city basketball teams was a significant honor. The organization announced this week the 18-member all-city team — nine boys and nine girls.

The Sacred Heart boys were represented by Josiah Sundby and Ethan Arntson.

Sundby, a 5-foot-6 dynamic guard, was the conference's player of the year. He broke school records in single-game assists, single-season assists and career assists. He averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Josiah Sundby of Sacred Heart drives to the basket during the Eagles' game against New Life Academy on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena Bill Johnson/Special to the Herald

Arntson led the Eagles in scoring at 20.0 points (51 percent from the field) and grabbed 8.0 rebounds. The senior captain was an all-conference pick and runner-up for conference player of the year.

The Red River boys were represented by seniors Zach Kraft and Reis Rowekamp and sophomore Pearce Parks.

Kraft, who has committed to play at UND, was the EDC Senior Athlete of the Year, all-conference and all-state. The 6-2 guard averaged 21.7 points. He scored at least 20 points in all three state tournament games, including 31 in a comeback win over Fargo Davies in the state semifinals.

Rowekamp, a 6-4 guard, averaged 22.9 points. The Northern State commitment also scored at least 20 points in all three state tournament games.

Parks shot an incredible 47 percent from the 3-point line en route to 15.1 points per game.

The Green Wave were represented by Clyde Anderson and Drew Carpenter.

Anderson was East Grand Forks' leading scorer, all-conference and voted team MVP. Carpenter was an all-conference captain.

Grand Forks Central was represented by Erick Paye and Ross Wilber.

Paye, who has committed to play college football at UND, averaged 18.8 points per game and 10.6 rebounds (a new school record). Paye broke his own school record with 117 offensive rebounds. He shot 59.3 percent from the field and was a unanimous all-EDC pick.

Wilber averaged 16.2 points thanks to 43.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line. Wilber hit a school-record 102 3-pointers as he was named all-EDC.

On the girls side, state champion Red River landed four players on the all-city team with Jocelyn Schiller, Rylie McQuillan, Cassidy O'Halloran and Hannah Litzinger.

Schiller, who has committed to play college basketball at UND, was all-EDC, first-team all-state and made the state all-tournament team as she led the event in points, steals and assists.

Schiller averaged 25.6 points during the season and finished the year with a state championship-record 34 points in a title win over Bismarck Century.

Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller heads up court past Bismarck Century's Bergan Kinnebrew during the North Dakota state girls high school basketball tournament semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center on Friday, March 11, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

McQuillan was an all-EDC pick and team captain, averaging more than 10.0 points per game.

O'Halloran (8.4 points per game) was a team captain and vital in Red River's first state title since 1988 as she was named to the all-tournament team.

Litzinger led the undersized Roughriders in rebounding at 6.7.

The Sacred Heart girls were represented by Isabel Vonesh. The only Eagles player to start every game, Vonesh was second on the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game.

The Green Wave were represented by Alison Kovar and Tatem Votava.

Kovar was all-conference for the second year in a row, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.8 steals.

Votava was an all-conference pick after averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

East Grand Forks Senior High's Alison Kovar (1) drives the ball against Grand Forks Central guard Morgan Hallgren (4) in the first half of a girls basketball game at Est Grand Forks Senior High School on Friday, December 2, 2022. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Grand Forks Central was represented by Lauren Reardon and Jacie Reardon.

Lauren averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game en route to all-EDC honors.

Jacie averaged 5.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.