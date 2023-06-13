Family connections help fuel Fosston baseball's return to state

FOSSTON, Minn. — Ryan Hanlon has been coaching the Fosston baseball program for 15 years and during that time he's sent four teams to the Minnesota Class A state tournament.

His 2010 team was filled with sluggers, a group that hit 30 home runs. His 2017 team was nearly flawless defensively, making fewer than 10 errors the entire season.

This 2023 team? Perhaps their best trait is Baseball IQ — not surprising from a group with four players who are the sons of Fosston baseball assistant coaches.

The No. 5 seed Fosston (21-4) plays No. 4 Legacy Christian Academy in the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud, Minn.

It's going to be a particularly special day for Fosston baseball assistant coach Brad Norland, who will take his twin sons — seniors Aaron and Cullen Norland.

"It's a dream come true," Brad Norland said. "These kids are an amazing close-knit group of men. It's not just my boys but the whole team. I feel like they're all my kids. I've watched and been around them forever. I'm so happy for them and the town of Fosston."

Aaron and Cullen went to the state tournament in 2017 with Brad when the twins were just in sixth grade.

"It was such a neat experience," said Cullen, who has committed to play college baseball at Concordia-Moorhead. "It made me want to go to state that much more. It made me want to get back down there."

That 2017 Fosston team ended with the Greyhounds' best state finish, winning the consolation title behind a perfect game from Brett Sundquist.

"I remember seeing how excited everyone was," Aaron said. "You could see the whole trip how the whole team was bonding. I knew that was one thing I really wanted to do."

The Norlands are a baseball family. Brad and his two brothers Mike and Tyler all played college baseball at Bemidji State out of Fertile-Beltrami High School, where the baseball team's field is named after Brad's dad Robert, who was instrumental in bringing baseball back to Fertile-Beltrami in 1990 after it was cut during the 1980s.

Fosston senior Carsen Boushee and junior Hudson Boushee are the sons of Fosston American Legion assistant baseball coach Dan Boushee.

"It's a bunch of dads who really love baseball and got them playing at a young age and the kids love the game," Hanlon said. "We knew this group would be baseball smart. They've been around the game so much. They understand the other team has to beat us, and we won't beat ourselves. They throw strikes and make plays."

Fosston has a huge senior class with eight impactful seniors: The Norlands, Carsen Boushee, Brecken Levin, Tommy Simonson, Markus Olson, Thatcher Palubicki and Zach Theis. Olson has a broken arm and won't play at state.

Although some from this group went to state with Fosston baseball in 2021, their senior year was nearly a year of heartbreaking losses as the group chased state opportunities.

For some of the multi-sport athletes on Fosston's baseball team, the Greyhounds lost in the section final to East Grand Forks Sacred Heart during the boys basketball season.

Then early in the double-elimination section baseball playoffs, Sacred Heart beat Fosston. The Greyhounds entered last Thursday needing to beat Sacred Heart twice to advance to state and Fosston was able to pull it off .

"We almost made it in basketball and lost to Sacred Heart in the section finals and half of these kids were on that team and it was heartbreaking to not go," Brad Norland said. "To end on this note with Fosston, in this way, I couldn't ask for more. I'm so proud of them."