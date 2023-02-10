Ellis scores 4th hat trick in 5 games as Green Wave take down Detroit Lakes 8-0 in Section 8A quarterfinal

EAST GRAND FORKS – The last home game for the East Grand Forks Green Wave was a similar story to many games this year. A mix of development and a reminder of the success the senior class has had for the program.

In its Minnesota Section 8A quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 Detroit Lakes on Thursday night, No. 4 Senior High kept the tempo up and didn’t let up as the top line of Kara Ellis, Maggey Plante and Blake Schultz created offensive with each shift while combining for five goals and eight points in an 8-0 win.

“We’ve got to give it our best effort each game and each shift. Obviously, we are young and played some very talented teams, but we are trying to get into that mental mode of getting the other teams to work their hardest,” Green Wave coach Brian Larson said.

From the drop of the puck, EGF wouldn’t let the Lakers get away with much. After killing off an early penalty, Schultz scored two goals off of cycle plays, one a roof job from the short side and the other a five-hole marker on the power play.

The freshman, already with one year of varsity experience under her belt, now has 29 goals and 53 points in 25 games this year. She has broken out this year on the top line after the group lost Kendra Emery to graduation and has led by example for the other nine freshmen and three eighth graders.

“The girls see what she does and would love to be a part of it. Hopefully, the girls coming up look at that and want to play with her and want to be as good as what Blake has become,” Larson said.

Also staying hot for the Green Wave was Ellis. The senior picked up three goals in the second and third period, extending the EGF lead to 7-0 and also picked up her fourth hat trick in five games.

“Honestly there has just been a lot of joy. This is my last season and I wanted to end with a ‘bang’ and my linemates (Plante and Schultz) have really helped me along the way. I just want to go out strong,” she said.

Before her current heater, Ellis had 14 goals on the year. She now has 14 goals in her last five games. She trails one goal behind Schultz for the team lead and together, their line has been able to do dangerous things on the ice.

“It’s been pretty special to see someone do that,” Larson said. “I don’t care if it is boys or girls, I don’t care what level, that is quite a feat and quite and accomplishment. It’s been a lot of fun to watch that and see us develop.”

As a freshman and a senior, the two can see how important it is for the development of the program to be able to transition two dynamic scorers with one coming in while the other moves on.

“It’s been fun working together because we work at the same pace. We’ve really motivated our team to do better and putting us on the same line helped. I just want to keep on working and improve upon this year,” Schultz said.

The Green Wave now move on to No. 1 Warroad in the section semifinals on Saturday. The Warriors are 21-3-1 on the year and are looking to repeat as Minnesota state champions.

“We know what we are going up against, they are a fantastic team. So, I hope we are going into it with everything we’ve got and see what happens,” said Larson.

Saving the best for last

Just a little bit after Ellis scored her third goal of the night, sophomore Sophia Lukach pulled off an incredible lacrosse move for the final goal on home ice for the Green Wave.

After a bit of a scrum in front of Detroit Lakes goaltender Talyn Anderson, Lukach was able to catch the puck up on the blade of her stick as she was coming around the backside of the net and cradle it into the top shelf.

“I didn’t even see it!” Larson chuckled. “I had to watch it on film after, but that was pretty impressive.”

East Grand Forks 8, Detroit Lakes 0

First period - 1-0 EGF: Blake Schultz (Megan Bergh, Ava Kleinvachter), 2-0 EGF: Schultz (Claire Beck, Maggey Plante) PP

Second period - 3-0 EGF: Laurel Kolstoe (Jaelyn Brendan), 4-0 EGF: Kara Ellis, 5-0 EGF: Ellis (Josephine Nelson), 6-0 EGF: Brendan (Jillian Frost)

Third period - 7-0 EGF: Ellis (Schultz, Plante), 8-0 EGF: Sophia Lukach

Saves - DL: Talyn Anderson 38 saves; EGF: Britlyn Rassmussen 7 saves

