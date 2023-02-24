East Grand Forks wins in Section 8A quarterfinal 7-0 over Bagley/Fosston

EAST GRAND FORKS – The Green Wave are moving on to Minnesota Section 8A semifinals after a 7-0 win over Bagley/Fosston on Thursday.

Scoring twice for East Grand Forks were Chase Moe, Cooper Hills and Brock Schultz while Chase Mero collected 24 saves for the team’s fourth shutout victory of the season. A mix of five sophomores and five juniors collected points on the night, acting as a stepping stone of development in big games.

“Playoffs are a different brand of hockey and for a lot of our guys it was their first section (playoff) game, even some of our juniors. So there were some new experiences,” East Grand Forks coach Tyler Palmiscno said.

Starting things off for the Green Wave was the power play. On its first two opportunities of the game, they converted on the man advantage Jace Van Eps and Moe are able to bury pucks their chances from in front.

“The first two goals were important. I thought we were a little sloppy early on, but to take the wind out of their sails a little bit, which I thought we did, that helps for sure,” said Palmiscno.

Closing out the first period was Hills as he caught a break off a faceoff shortly after and scored low on Kassandra Fontaine. Hills also opened the scoring in the second period when he finished off a rebound chance that bounce right to him with an open cage.

Schultz, this year’s Green Wave leading scorer, potted the next two after setting up the first goal of the game on the power play. Being on the 2021 team that won Section 8A and made it to the state tournament, he has seen first hand the value in development when it comes to tournament time.

“It’s hard. Coming into sections everyone wants to win, even if you are not the best team you are still going to put up a fight,” Schultz said. “It’s a good thing building up and having that leadership right now, becoming that much better and that much more prepared.”

At the end of the second period, Schultz capitalized on a turnover in the neutral zone and a Judd Pesch pass that sent him into the zone and down on Fontaine where he was able to beat him low blocker. In the third, his second goal came on a tic-tac-toe passing play and he was able to complete the sequence from the back door.

Chase Moe added one more from Chance Moe for good measure in the third and sent the Green Wave on their way to Thief River Falls to take on Detroit Lakes (17-7-1) in the semifinals on Saturday. The Lakers took down Kittson County Central in their quartefinal matchup.

East Grand Forks 7,

Bagley/Fosston 0

First period – 1-0 EGF: Jace Van Eps (Brock Schultz, Grady Magner) PP; 2-0 EGF: Chase Moe (Hunter Varnson, Sam Frost) PP; 3-0 EGF: Cooper Hills (Hunter Varnson, Grady Magner)

Second period – 4-0 EGF: Cooper Hills (Caleb Schmiedeberg, Grady Magner); 5-0 EGF: Brock Schultz (Judd Pesch, Jace Van Eps)

Third period – 6-0 EGF: Brock Schultz (Landon Jamieson, Jace Van Eps); 7-0 EGF: Chase Moe (Chance Moe)

EGF – Jace Van Eps 1G, 3A; Brock Schultz 2G, 1A; Cooper Hills 2G; Chase Moe 2G; Grady Magner 3A; Hunter Varnson 2A; Caleb Schmiedeberg 1A; Judd Pesch 1A; Landon Jamieson 1A

Chase Mero 24 saves

BF – Kassandra Fontaine 32 saves

