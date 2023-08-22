East Grand Forks Senior High girls soccer is chasing a section title. A drop to Section 8A might help

EAST GRAND FORKS — Kara Ellis might not be patrolling the pitch for East Grand Forks Senior High girls soccer this season, but that doesn’t concern coach Jessica Bina.

The Green Wave have seven seniors this year ready to lead the team.

“We never say that we're rebuilding here,” Bina said. “We're just reloading, and we've got plenty of kids to step in.”

The starting lineup is nearly identical to last year’s, as just two starters need to be replaced from the team that went 14-3-1 en route to the Section 8AA Championship game, which it dropped 1-0 to Alexandria.

The defensive backline, anchored by All-Conference sweeper Ella Thorvilson, has played together for four years. The Green Wave have explosive players at forward, Bina said.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever been this explosive, at least in the last 10 years,” she said.

And she has a team full of players who want to win.

“When you fall short by two minutes – giving up that goal in the final two minutes against Alex, and you have a team full of juniors and seniors coming back, that’s fuel in the tank for them,” Bina said.

There’s another change the Green Wave will have to navigate this season: a drop from Class AA to Class A.

“Population wise, we fall single A,” Bina said. “Talent wise, we're probably right there with the AA’s.”

EGF will continue to play its normal regular season schedule, which includes teams from Class A to Class AAA. The Green Wave will again play Alexandria, a team it lost to twice last season, and Bemidji, a team it lost to and tied with in 2022. They’ll also still face Sauk Rapids-Rice, which jumped to Class AAA.

If the Green Wave advance to the section championship game, they could face some unfamiliar teams, like 2022 Section 8A champion St. Cloud Cathedral.

The team had mixed feelings about the drop because they enjoy the competitiveness of Class AA and AAA teams, but the decision to keep the same regular season schedule mitigates those concerns. Bina also emphasized to her team that Class A still has strong teams, and the Green Wave will have to battle for wins come postseason play.

The hope is that playing tough schools in the regular season will give EGF the experience it needs to grab a Section 8A title.

“We want to get battle tested this season,” Bina said. “Goals are lofty. Hopefully, if we can get that section championship that these guys have been after for a long time, we can make some noise at state.”

Greater Grand Forks prep soccer capsules

GF Red River

Coach: Luke Glasoe.

2022 record/finish: 6-8-4, lost in the state quarterfinals.

Key returners: Jr. F Brody Andrade, sr. MF Ben Strand, sr. D Connor Knutson, sr. D Juel De La Cruz.

Top newcomers: Sr. D Mike Sertich, jr. D Jacob Chine, jr. MF Henry Haug, soph. MF Owen Martin.

Coach Glasoe says: "After graduating 14 seniors last year, we have a lot of question marks surrounding us, but we are confident that we have the guys to be very competitive. Our hope is that every game we go into we will have a realistic chance to win, and we believe that we can be the team that is always tough to beat. It will be an exciting season as we get to watch these guys discover what works and what doesn’t.”

GF Central

Coach: Luke Schulz.

2022 record/finish: 4-11-2.

Key returners: Sr. D Brody Kendall (second team All-State, All-EDC), sr. MF Ryaan Alshami, sr. D Dylin Harildstad, sr. D Markus Lunski, sr. GK Tatum Vanyo.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Boone Kanta, sr. MF Tommy Mercer, jr. F Talan Lunski, soph. F/W Brady Kirkeby.

Coach Schulz says: “Talan Lunski spent most of last season injured, so it will be nice to add him to our attack. Brady Kirkeby is a sophomore who didn't come out for the team last year, but I've been really impressed with what I've seen from him in the preseason. I'm really looking forward to this season, and I'm feeling optimistic. We have a lot of key returners, especially defensively. The key for us is going to be putting the ball into the back of the net. We have guys that can score goals, now it's about doing it consistently.”

EGF Senior High

Coach: Marcelo Campoverde. Assistant Matt Stengl.

2022 record/finish: 1-14.

Key returners: Jr. Cooper Hills, soph. Carson McDonald, jr. Grady Pynn, sr. Tanner Milling, jr. Kadon Boespflug, jr. Parker Nolte.

Coach Stengl says: "With a new coaching staff, we see a lot of potential with these young players. With the mix of returners and new players, there is something we can build off of not just this year but in future years to come. We believe the talent is there and see raw potential. Since the season is short, our expectation is to see an upward trend through the course of the season. That is our number 1 goal. We see a lot of talent at every age group, it is just putting it all together and getting to the basic fundamentals of the game."

EGF Senior High girls

Coach: Jessica Bina.

2022 record/finish: 14-3-1, Section 8AA runner-up

Key returners: Sr. GK Shali Anderson, sr. D Mya Langerud, sr. D Ella Thorvilson (All-Conference), sr. D Kylee Mattison, jr. D Britlyn Rasmussen, sr. MF Lauren Kronlund, sr. MF Maggey Plante, soph. MF Blake Schultz, jr. MF Jill Frost, fr. MF Jerzey Perkerewicz, jr. MF Brooklynn Dronen, jr. F Camryn Adams, soph. F Skyla Rustad, jr. F Sophia Lukach, jr. F Laura Pesch, sr. F Rilyn Wagner.

Coach Bina says: “It’s just fun to see the cohesiveness come together and just the leadership because we've been young for several years. We started to get a little older last year and you could see it in big games, where we would take those games. Now, to have probably 80% of the roster juniors and seniors, it’s exciting. So I'm excited to see how that all falls into place.”

