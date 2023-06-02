East Grand Forks rolls to Section 8AA semifinal after back-to-back wins Thursday

EAST GRAND FORKS – A memorable day for East Grand Forks now has the Green Wave moving on to Perham to play in the Minnesota Section 8AA semifinals after taking wins against Thief River Falls and Roseau on Thursday at Stauss Park.

Aggressive baserunning and defense to back up consistent pitching by both Rylee Hams and Drew Carpenter gave the Green Wave the edge in what ended with an 11-4 win over the Rams to claim a spot in the semifinals on Monday.

“Those two have been good for us on the mound all year. They throw strikes and we play defense behind them, and that is always the key,” EGF coach Dustin Frize said following Thursday night’s game. “If pitchers can throw strikes and the defense can play behind them it provides a flow for the game.”

The flow started right away for EGF in the evening. A run in the first via three consecutive walks and a fielder’s choice was compounded the next inning with seven runs on just three hits and five walks. Another run in the third from a Caleb Schmiedeberg RBI triple gave EGF a 9-0 lead to work with and they never looked back.

Against Thief River Falls earlier Thursday in a 6-1 win, it was a head-to-head battle on the mound between Gannon Zutz and Hams. As both teams settled in during the opening innings, both pitchers were stubborn in keeping either side from converting on their scoring opportunities.

It started with Zutz striking out the side in the opening inning, to which Hams responded with three strikeouts of his own the next inning. A theme of small ball started as the pair on the mound had control of the game. The Green Wave and Prowlers each had infield hits and tried to use them to their advantage by bunting over and stealing an extra bag.

“When you get guys on base you can’t take anything for granted,” Frize said. “In the first game, we didn’t have a lot of hard-hit balls but we had enough with guys in scoring position to get that job done.”

With two outs in the third, Noah Frize was able to effort his way to third on wild pitches with a third bringing him all the way home to open the scoring. It wasn’t until the fifth that either side had a chance to score again. Zutz racked up nine strikeouts in his five innings and Hams collected eight in his complete game.

Hams would have the last laugh against Zutz against the plate. After a double from Hunter Varnson scored one run, Hams roped another into the gap to score the third Green Wave run of the game and solidify the win.

“Postseason play you go back to some small ball. Moving guys around and then get those big hits with guys in scoring position,” said Frize.

After Roseau tacked on three in the fourth Thursday evening, timely hits with runners on came from Varnson and Frize again as both hit RBI singles to seal the 11-4 victory.

Fighting through four earned runs, Carpenter was able to get out of some jams in order to stop some bleeding. As a team, the Green Wave converted three double plays through the two games to end an inning

“Our focus is on our pitchers throwing strikes to get ahead of hitters and our defense to be sound and make the routine play. That is how and when we win games. That is the biggest thing that will win you games in the playoffs is good pitching and good defense,” said Frize.

