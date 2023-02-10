East Grand Forks hockey to honor 1971 team, the first to advance to state tournament

EAST GRAND FORKS — The play was 52 years ago but Dale Pesch can still picture it.

Late in the third period of a 4-4 game with Eveleth for a berth in the Minnesota state boys hockey tournament, East Grand Forks' Tim Hussey skated in on goalie Pete LoPresti, a future University of Denver and Minnesota North Stars goaltender.

"I was behind him ... I can still see it," Pesch said. "I look at the clock, and I see 11 seconds left. I thought, 'oh no.' It hit (LoPresti) on the right side, and he thought the puck was to his left side. Tim pushed it in because Tim went hard to the net."

The game-winning goal came with 6 seconds left to send the Green Wave to the program's first state tournament appearance. That 1971 East Grand Forks team will be honored Saturday during East Grand Forks' 2 p.m. game against St. Cloud Cathedral at the Civic Center.

The team wasn't able to gather for a 50-year reunion due to the pandemic but the group expects about 22 members of the team to be in attendance.

"They absolutely worked very hard," said Green Wave coach Rick Budge, who's now 78 and living in Grand Forks. "That was the one thing really that got them to where they were at. They were always willing to work hard. They're one of the hardest-working teams I ever had."

In 1971, East Grand Forks was knocked out in the Region 8 championship game by rival Roseau. At the time, though, the runner-up from Region 8 played the runner-up from Region 7 for a berth in the one-class state tournament.

East Grand Forks lost to International Falls 7-3 in the first round of the 1971 state tournament at the Metropolitan Sports Center in Bloomington, former home of the North Stars.

Edina would beat Roseau 1-0 in the state title game.

"I'll never forget the ice was beautiful," Pesch said. "I was never a look-up-into-the-crowd guy, but I looked up and saw 17,000 people there. It was just fantastic."

This was an East Grand Forks team at the time still playing without its own indoor arena. The Green Wave practiced at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. at the old barn at the University of North Dakota. If ice wasn't available there, East Grand Forks practiced outside at Sherlock Park.

The East Grand Forks team of 1971 created a buzz in the community that helped launch the fundraising arm for the Civic Center.

Pesch said some of the parents of the team were instrumental in the beginning of the Blue Line Club.

"That really pushed things on the East Side and got the ball rolling," he said.

A few of the Green Wave players went on to play Division I college hockey including Tim Schroeder at the University of Minnesota, Lynn Olson at Colorado College and Gordy Hangsleben at UND.

"It was huge," Budge said of the importance of advancing to state for the first time in program history. "It was big for the program and big for East Side."