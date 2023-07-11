East Grand Forks bats help inexperienced arms in 14-12 win over Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS — Coming off playing seven games in five days leading up to Monday's non-conference game against the Grand Forks Royals, the East Grand Forks American Legion baseball team knew it was going to need to score plenty of runs.

The Royals even provided a further reminder that EGF pitching was running thin by scoring two runs in each of the first five innings.

Still, the East Grand Forks bats were up to the task.

East Grand Forks racked up 17 hits and put up seven runs in the third inning, then had to hang on late in a 14-12 nine-inning victory over the Royals at Stauss Park.

"Today was a good start to barreling up some balls," East Grand Forks coach Mike Lukkason said. "We struggled this weekend, so it was a good start to put up hits and runs and hopefully we're on the right track to playing good baseball at the right time."

Hunter Varnson led the EGF hit attack with three hits including a double, while Rylee Hams, Jace Van Eps, Tanner Nowacki, Jordan Nowacki and Jake Sutterlund all recorded a pair of hits.

After EGF starter Kadon Boespflug went three innings and surrendered eight runs, the bullpen combination of Jace Fore, Jordan Nowacki and Hams pieced together enough effective work to pull out the win.

Hams, one of East Grand Forks' top throwers, was in between starts and needed an inning of work. He threw a one-hit ninth inning to register the save.

"He's going against Bemidji on Wednesday, so it was a good day to get a quick bullpen," Lukkason said. "He did what he normally does and shut the door for us."

After falling behind 14-10 through seven innings, the Royals made it interesting late with a two-run eighth. With two outs, Gabe Tande hit a two-run single to left to cut the lead to two runs.

EGF reliever Jordan Nowacki, who went 3.33 innings in relief and picked up the win, would escape further damage in the eighth when Braden Brevik followed Tande by grounding out to third to end the inning.

In the ninth, Grand Forks' Zander Waind singled to start the inning. Cole Barta followed by drilling a liner to center but right at the EGF outfielder for the first out. An infield pop-up and a grounder to second ended the game.

Jacob Chine, David Larson and Max Grafenauer led the Royals' offense with two hits each, while Matt Dosch hit a two-run homer to left field for his first dinger of the season.

"I thought we competed well, and that's the big thing when you're young, learning to compete," Grand Forks coach Nick Chine said. "We had quality at-bats and were in position to tie the game with a big hit. With playing 18 guys in a nine-inning game, I was pleased with most of their efforts. The seven-spot in the big inning really hurt us. Overall, though, pleased with the effort."