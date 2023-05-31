Defending state baseball champion Thompson takes No. 1 seed to state with reworked pitching staff

THOMPSON, N.D. — The Thompson baseball team has reached the North Dakota Class B state tournament seven years in a row, winning the state championship last season.

But the Tommies' state title team of last year featured three standout pitchers and all were seniors in Kyle Odenbach, Tyler Cunningham and Connor Welsh.

So how did Thompson take the No. 1 seed this season, too, piling together a 19-3 mark?

"No one wants to end that streak of going to state," Thompson senior pitcher Reece Berberich said.

The Tommies have six state baseball titles since 1983 and have played in the state title game five of the last six seasons (not including the pandemic-canceled 2020 season).

"Thompson has been in that mix of top teams in the state since I've been able to understand the game," Thompson junior pitcher Brayden Wolfgram said. "Role models are a big part of it. You have guys like Cadyn Schwabe and Marcus Hughes still playing at the next level. Seeing those kids and having them coach your little league teams ... when you get to the next level, it makes you want it as bad as they wanted it."

Wolfgram and Berberich have taken over as the top options on the pitching staff.

Wolfgram is 7-0, while Berberich is 5-0. Wolfgram has 50 strikeouts with a 1.91 earned-run average, while Berberich, who has committed to play college baseball at St. Cloud Tech, has 38 strikeouts with a 1.33 ERA.

"We knew going into the year Wolfgram and Berberich were going to be our 1A and 1B," Thompson coach Nathan Soulis said. "Pitching has given us a chance to win.

"The bats have started to come around and be more consistent. In the region tournament, our bats and offense one through nine were contributing. That has been a great strength for us. We don't have a guy who other teams don't have to worry about at least a little bit."

At the plate, Wolfgram is leading the way with a .373 average. Thomas Schumacher (.371, eight doubles) and Shawn O'Hearn (.323) are also batting above .300 for the Tommies.

Drew Odenbach, Kyle's younger brother, has also given the Tommies some pitching support late in the year. Odenbach is 3-0 on the mound with 25 strikeouts and a 2.24 ERA. As a team, the Tommies pitching staff has a 2.44 ERA.

"Our pitching has been solid all year," Berberich said. "If our bats can come around, we have a good shot to go back-to-back."

The Tommies open the state tournament at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Minot Ryan in Minot.

"When it comes to tournament play, pitching is the most important thing," Wolfgram said. "We have to continue to throw strikes."

Area state teams at-a-glance

Thompson

Coach: Nathan Soulis.

Record: 19-3.

Top hitters: Jr. IF-C Brayden Wolfgram .373 batting average; soph. IF-OF Thomas Schumacher .371, 8 2Bs, 31 runs; sr. OF Shawn O'Hearn .323; soph. C-OF William Welke .288, 5 2Bs, 24 RBIs; soph. OF Jonathan Muhs .276; jr. IF-OF Drew Overby .254; sr. C-OF Reece Berberich .246; soph. IF Braden Tyce .238; jr. OF Brody Gibson .197.

Top pitchers: Wolfgram 7-0, 50 Ks, 1.91 ERA; Berberich 5-0, 38 Ks, 1.33 ERA; soph. Drew Odenbach 3-0, 25 Ks, 2.24 ERA.

State tournament history: The Tommies are the defending state champions after winning the school's sixth state baseball title in 2022.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich

Coach: Josh Krivarchka.

Record: 16-2.

Top hitters: Sr. SS Brady Regner .314; sr. C Carter Tetrault .277; jr. OF Nik Kingzett .290; fr. 3B Theo Romfo .378, 18 RBIs; jr. 2B-OF Mason Romfo .408, 5 2Bs; sr. 3B Jack Romfo .429, 7 2Bs, 18 RBIs; jr. 1B Dawson Hein .278.

Top pitchers: Jack Romfo 4-0, 30 Ks, 1.75 earned-run average; Theo Romfo 3-0, 28 Ks, 2.43 ERA; sr. Markus Kingzett 3-1, 28 Ks, 2.58 ERA.

State tournament history: Langdon-Edmore-Munich last won a state title in 2021. The Cardinals have been to three-straight state tournaments.

North Star

Coach: Jesse Vote.

Record: 13-2.

Top hitters: Jr. SS Dane Hagler .512, 11 2Bs, 17 RBIs; jr. C Garrett Westlind .500, HR; sr. 2B Jack Ahlberg .500, 8 2Bs; fr. IF-OF Hunter Hagler .481, 5 3Bs; jr. CF Zack Jorde .404, 3 2Bs, 2 3Bs; jr. OF-IF Karsen Simon .357, 4 2Bs, 2 3Bs; jr. OF Chas Bisbee .316; jr. 1B Brett Dilley .292.

Top pitchers: Karsen Simon 4-0, 33 Ks, 1.97 ERA; Parker Simon 4-1, 26 Ks, 2.00 ERA; Dane Hagler 3-0, 54 Ks, 1.56 ERA.

State tournament history: Bisbee-Egeland/Cando won a state title in 1989. North Star has been to four-straight state tournament (minus the pandemic-canceled 2020 season).