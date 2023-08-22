Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dane Hagler throws for 484 yards, but North Star football drops first game

Dane Hagler didn’t set out to set a possible school record Week 1. Throwing for over 480 yards is a big number “I wouldn’t really have thought of,” he said.

101622 NorthStar2.jpg
North Star quarterback Dane Hagler reacts as he runs in the endzone for a Bearcats touchdown in the second half Oct. 15, 2022, against Larimore in the ND 9-man playoffs in Cando.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 10:33 AM

GRAND FORKS — Dane Hagler may have set a new North Star passing yards record in Friday’s game against New Rockford-Sheyenne, or at least came close.

“The only thing I can think of that might have been close to that would have been him last year,” said coach Daniel Grande, who added the school isn’t the best at tracking records.

Hagler threw for 484 yards Friday, in North Star’s 58-42 loss.

The ground game didn’t take off early, so the Bearcats switched to a pass-heavy offense. It clicked, and Hagler showed off his arm against New Rockford’s defense.

To Hagler, who Grande called “the catalyst for our squad,” it was simple: receivers found openings and broke tackles to gain extra yards. One of those receivers, Hagler’s brother Hunter, accounted for 207 of those yards.

“I know I can yell at him if he drops it,” Hagler said, “so he's making every play that he can out there for me.”

Grande never intended to run a pass-heavy offense Friday, but he said Hagler can “do some pretty unreal things” with his arm and running ability that allows Grande to be aggressive and free with his play calls.

Because of his athleticism and the trust Grande has in him, Hagler, who also placed in state track last year, has the freedom to “pick and choose what he’s going to do on any given play,” Grande said.

Hagler didn’t set out to have a possible record breaking performance Week 1. Throwing for over 480 yards is a big number “I wouldn’t really have thought of,” he said.

But Hagler doesn’t care much about his own performance. His focus is always on the win-loss column, and, despite Hagler’s numbers, North Star still lost.

The defense was a part of that. Grande said players were exhausted from the heat and struggled to play at a high level as the game wore on. But the defense doesn’t get all the blame.

“As odd as it is to say, we scored 42 points, but we left, I would say, another two, three touchdowns on the table, just with guys forgetting what route they were supposed to run because they were so tired,” Grande said.

Friday’s game laid the foundation for the rest of the season. North Star doesn’t need to make any drastic changes to its schemes, and Grande is sure they’ll figure out how to address the exhaustion as the season continues.

“We can play a much better defensive game,” said Hagler, who also plays safety. “With defense comes momentum, and momentum means a lot in football. Didn't want to start out with a loss, but it fuels the fire a little more for the next time that we get to play.”

Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
