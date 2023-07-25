Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Cushman Field replacement project completed ahead of football season

The new turf field features a second logo on the 50 yard line now.

072523 Cushman.jpg
A birdseye view of the new turf and track at Cushman Field where Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red River play.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:38 AM

GRAND FORKS — Cushman Field will have a new look – and an additional logo on the field – by the time football practice begins Aug. 3.

Under the Cushman Field logo at the 50 yard line is the Altru logo, a new addition to the field. Altru “really stepped up and was able to donate 50%” of the project, activities director Mike Biermaier said.

It’s an extension of the current partnership Grand Forks has with Altru – one that includes the presence of athletic trainers at every facility.

Replacing the artificial turf and repairing and overlaying the track at Cushman Field cost $855,000 total. The project, which started June 1, is on track to be finished by Friday, July 28.

The replacement and repairs couldn’t have gone smoother because the “previous construction was so solid,” Biermaier said. He likened the turf replacement to recarpeting a home because no additional repairs were needed under the surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The replacement and repairs were needed after over a decade of use. The district expected and planned for this project for the summer of 2023.

“Just due to the use, and I’ll even say overuse, because we only have one turf facility in this town,” Biermaier said. “After 12 years, it was time to replace that.”

The new turf features an end zone representing each Grand Forks high school. The south end zone is black with red letters of "RIDERS" and the north end zone is maroon with gray letters of "KNIGHTS."

Both Grand Forks high school football teams are coming off breakthrough seasons playing at the Class A level.

Red River went 8-3 in 2022, winning eight games for the first time since 2022. Central went 4-6 in 2022, winning four games for the first time since 2007.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Herald in July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 309-336-9450 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
4041861+baseball.jpg
Prep
Grand Forks Royals fall in state opener to Fargo Post 400
11h ago
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report
Moorhead vs Gentry Academy_0362.jpg
Prep
Moorhead Spuds defender Kate Kosobud plays it close to home and picks Gophers
13h ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
michael tveit
Members Only
Prep
Warroad coach Michael Tveit remembered for passion, love for hockey, family
20h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
michael tveit
Members Only
Prep
Warroad coach Michael Tveit remembered for passion, love for hockey, family
20h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Don’t count Minnesota out of new women’s pro hockey league
1h ago
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch when college hockey's recruiting season opens Aug. 1
4d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks mayor, council present 2024 city budget proposal
12h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish