Cushman Field replacement project completed ahead of football season

GRAND FORKS — Cushman Field will have a new look – and an additional logo on the field – by the time football practice begins Aug. 3.

Under the Cushman Field logo at the 50 yard line is the Altru logo, a new addition to the field. Altru “really stepped up and was able to donate 50%” of the project, activities director Mike Biermaier said.

It’s an extension of the current partnership Grand Forks has with Altru – one that includes the presence of athletic trainers at every facility.

Phase 1 of the Cushman Field upgrade is complete

New Turf ✅

🎥Kerry Ring Photography

A reminder for people to please continue to stay out of the facility as we begin phase 2 this week which is the resurfacing of the track😤🚧 #CushmanProject pic.twitter.com/2XqDkzMHsY — Red River High School Activities (@RRHSactivities) June 26, 2023

Replacing the artificial turf and repairing and overlaying the track at Cushman Field cost $855,000 total. The project, which started June 1, is on track to be finished by Friday, July 28.

The replacement and repairs couldn’t have gone smoother because the “previous construction was so solid,” Biermaier said. He likened the turf replacement to recarpeting a home because no additional repairs were needed under the surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The replacement and repairs were needed after over a decade of use. The district expected and planned for this project for the summer of 2023.

“Just due to the use, and I’ll even say overuse, because we only have one turf facility in this town,” Biermaier said. “After 12 years, it was time to replace that.”

The new turf features an end zone representing each Grand Forks high school. The south end zone is black with red letters of "RIDERS" and the north end zone is maroon with gray letters of "KNIGHTS."

Both Grand Forks high school football teams are coming off breakthrough seasons playing at the Class A level.

Red River went 8-3 in 2022, winning eight games for the first time since 2022. Central went 4-6 in 2022, winning four games for the first time since 2007.