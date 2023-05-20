Central's Quinn Roehl, Red River's Lauren Dosch lead local finishers at EDC track and field meet

FARGO — Grand Forks Central's Quinn Roehl was the Eastern Dakota Conference co-senior athlete of the year and won two individual championships on Friday at the conference meet.

Still, his coach thinks he might have been most excited about helping three teammates qualify for next weekend's state meet.

Roehl won the 800 and mile run as the only Grand Forks athlete to win multiple individual events at the Eastern Dakota Conference meet.

"He had a great meet and competed hard," Central boys track and field coach Sean Allan said. "He helped that 4x400 relay team qualify for state and got extra teammates to qualify for the state meet. That's probably what he was most happy about."

Central's 4x400 relay team finished sixth with a personal-best by 8 seconds. Roehl was joined on the relay by Navy Oss, Curtis Sande and Danny Suedel.

The big local performance on the girls side was Grand Forks Red River's Lauren Dosch, who won the 800 and ran a leg on two first-place relay teams (4x400 and 4x800).

"They lowered our school record in the 4x400," Red River girls track and field coach Adam Eckert said. "(Dosch) also ran amazing in the 4x800 for her split."

On the boys side, Grand Forks had four individual champions and Red River's 4x800 relay team of Josh Neil, Grant Hoffarth, Joe Quinn and Micah Larsen-Schmidt finished first.

"We knew we had a solid (4x800) team but didn't expect to win but ended up winning pretty comfortably, so that was really fun," said Red River boys track and field coach Jeff Bakke, who was named EDC Coach of the Year.

In addition to Roehl's double victory, local champions were Red River's Caleb Severson in the 100 with a time of 10.78 seconds to break his own school record he set earlier this season. Red River's Logan Arason, who was named co-senior athlete of the year after the meet along with Roehl, won the javelin with a throw of 186 feet. Teammate Quinn Nelson was second at 179 feet.

Red River finished second and third in the 110 hurdles with Lukas Heydt taking second and Carter Byron taking third. Heydt also took second in the high jump, while Byron took second in the long jump.

"A week ago, (Heydt) was a last-minute fill-in for the high jump at our true team event and went 6-feet at that meet and went 6-feet today and that was huge because that's unexpected," Bakke said.

Ethan Manock of Wahpeton won the discus but Red River's Nelson was second, Central's Ethan Thomas was third and Arason was fourth.

Fargo Davies won both the boys and girls team titles. On the boys side, Davies finished with 162 points followed by Red River with 152.5 points. Central was sixth with 33 points.

On the girls side, Davies had 219.5 points while Red River had 99 points to take third. The Central girls finished 12th with six points.

"We really had a back-and-forth battle with Davies and it came down to the last event with a 2.5-point lead going into final event, which was pretty cool," Bakke said. "With any track meet, there's always some people with disappointments and some great days. We definitely had that. We had some unexpected things and some people stepped up. Everyone competed really hard. That was huge."

On the girls side, the Red River distance relay teams dominated. Dosch, Morgan Hartze, Emily Nelson and Jocelyn Schiller teamed up to win the 4x400 in 4:00.35, while Hartze, Schiller, Dosch and Ava Parks won the 4x800 in 9:50.45.

Two other girls won individuals titles. Red River's Ella Weippert won the javelin with a throw of 137 feet, 7 inches, while teammate Sophie Brakke, a sophomore, won the long jump with a leap of 17-5.5.

"At end of season, (Brakke) had quite a few (personal records) and put her into one of the top spots in the EDC and jumped really well again today," Eckert said. "It was a nice finish to the regular season going to state."

Boys team scores1. Fargo Davies 160; 2. Grand Forks Red River 152.2; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 124; 4. Fargo South 82; 5. Fargo North 75; 6. Grand Forks Central 33; 7. Devils Lake 27.5; 8. Fargo Shanley 27; 9. West Fargo 26; 10. Wahpeton 25; 11. Valley City 9

Boys individual top 5

100: 1. Caleb Severson, GFRR, 10.78; 2. Jackson Gregg, FD, 10.84; 3. Peder Haugo, FN, 10.94; 4. Ian Skari, WF, 11.01; 5. Abel Gartei, WFS, 11.04

200: 1. Justin Zulu, FSo, 21.83; 2. Austin Zulu, FSo, 21.97; 3. Caleb Severson, GFRR, 22.27; 4. Deandrey Ansah, WFS, 22.28; 5. Ty Schlichting, WFS, 22.31

400: 1. Austin Zulu, FSo, 49.34; 2. Justin Zulu, FSo, 49.87; 3. Deandrey Ansah, WFS, 50.48; 4. Vuciri Hakim, FSh, 50.48; 5. Tristan Quibell, FSo

800: 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 1:55.80; 2. Drew Rempher, FD, 1:59.15; 3. Tyler Gross, DL, 1:59.90; 4. Braxton Middaugh, FN, 2:00.01; 5. Jaray Touray, FD, 2:00.12

1,600: 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 4:16.08; 2. Elijah Dafoe, GFRR, 4:22.32; 3. Drew Rempher, FD, 4:23.35; 5. Elijah Pederson, FN, 4:30.48

3,200: 1. Owen Sondag, FN, 9:37.43; 2. Leighton Steidl, FD, 9:54.11; 3. Elijah Dafoe, GFRR, 9:56.29; 4. Quinn Carroll, FSh, 9:56.78; 5. Joe Quinn, GFRR, 10:07.14

110 hurdles: 1. Trey Knoke, FN, 14.96; 2. Lukas Heydt, GFRR, 15.37; 3. Carter Byron, GFRR, 15.48; 4. Soren Kaster, WFS, 15.51; 5. Brody Muchow, FD, 15.60

300 hurdles: 1. Soren Kaster, WFS, 39.82; 2. Joshua Beil, FD, 39.93; 3. Lukas Heydt, GFRR, 40.34; 4. Brody Muchow, FD, 41.67; 5. Bennet Lonn, FD, 41.77

4x100 relay: 1. West Fargo Sheyenne A (Abel Gartei, Kye Schlichting, Ethan Raan, Ty Schlichting) 42.36; 2. Fargo Davies A (Isaac Schumacher, Eric Benson, Nick Hasbargen, Grant Tschosik) 43.29; 3. Fargo North A (Sam Adams-Vandal, Peder Haugo, Clay Koenig, Aden Nojang) 43.43; 4. Fargo South A (Aiden Bourke, A’Johntez Moore, George Hanesgard, James Gaden) 43.56 5. Wahpeton A (Treyton Mauch, Jackson DeVries, Beau Arenstein, Andrew Withuski) 44.57

4x200 relay: 1. Fargo South A (Aiden Bourke, Justin Zulu, A’Johntez Moore, Austin Zulu) 1:27.70; 2. West Fargo Sheyenne A (Abel Gartei, Reece Breidenbach, Ethan Raan, Ty Schlichting) 1:28.97; 3. Fargo Davies A (Eric Benson, Joshua Beil, Grant Tschosik, Golden Deebom) 1:30.64; 4. Fargo North A (Sam Adams-Vandal, Peder Haugo, Clay Koenig, Aden Nojang) 1:31.09; 5. Grand Forks Red River A (Mikey Mallory, Jaden Chine, Brody Andrade, Amir Dorudian) 1:31.47

4x400: 1. Fargo South A (Justin Zulu, Tristan Quibell, Aiden Bourke, Austin Zulu) 3:20.40; 2. West Fargo Sheyenne A (Paul Plueddeman, Soren Kaster, Reece Breidenbach, Deandrey Ansah) 3:27.60; 3. Fargo Davies A (Joshua Beil, Golden Deebom, Drew Rempher, Jaray Touray) 3:27.83; 4. Fargo Shanley A (Joe Flaherty, Nathan Andrews, Justin Ajeo, Vuciri Hakim) 3:28.35; 5. Grand Forks Red River A (Brody Andrade, Caleb Severson, Lukas Heydt, Grant Hoffarth) 3:28.49

4x800 relay: 1. Grand Forks Red River A (Josh Neil, Grant Hoffarth, Joe Quin, Micah Larsen-Schmidt) 8:18.44; 2. West Fargo A (Brady Wohl, Noah Yahnke, Isaac Amundson, Haakon Seymour) 8:25.28; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne A (Chase Aadland, Tucker Deibert, Stetson Gisselbeck, Isaiah Robles) 8:27.07; 4. Fargo Davies A (Nate Anderson, Adam Brachman, Kasen Currence, Leighton Steidl) 8:29.64; 5. Fargo North A (Braxton Middaugh, James Lien, Isaac Cerney, Ian Rasmussen)

Shot put: 1. Eli Hayes, FD, 51-10; 2. John O’Neill, FD, 50-1; 3. Logan Arason, GFRR, 50-0; 4. Brennan Palmer, FD, 49-2; 5. James Miller, FN, 47-9

Discus: 1. Ethan Manock, Wah, 167-8; 2. Quinn Nelson, GFRR, 156-4; 3. Ethan Thomas, GFC, 151-7; 4. Logan Arason, GFRR, 148-7; 5. Eli Hayes, FD, 139-0

Javelin: 1. Logan Arason, GFRR, 186-0; 2. Quinn Nelson, GFRR, 179-0; 3. Eli Hayes, FD, 174-4; 4. Isaiah Schuldheisz, VC, 168-6; 5. Zach Lilly, FD, 166-3

High jump: 1. Kasen Baer, WFS, 6-2; 2. Lukas Heydt, GFRR 6-0; 3. Trey Knoke, FN, 6-0; 4. Oliver Wirth, DL, 6-0; T5. Joel Nelson, DL, and Alpha Camara, FD, 5-10

Pole vault: 1. Soren Kaster, WFS, 13-0; 2. Andrew Withuski, Whap., 13-0; 3. Kyle Kramer, FN, 13-0; 4. Connor Manske, WFS, 12-6; 5. Tyler Hanson, WFS, 12-0

Long jump: 1. Thomas Schreiner, FD, 21-5.25; 2. Carter Byron, GFRR, 21-4.75; 3. Ty Schlichting, WFS, 21-4.5; 4. Nick Hasbargen, FD, 21-3.25; 5. Kye Schlichting, WFS, 21-2.25

Triple jump: 1. A’Johntez Moore, FSo, 46-2; 2. Isaiah, GFRR, 43-8.75; 3. Golden Deebom, FD, 43-4.75; 4. Noah Olson, WFS, 42-8.75; 5. Kasen Baer, WFS, 42-8.25

Girls team scores1. Fargo Davies 219.5; 2. West Fargo. 111.5; 3. Grand Forks Red River 99; 4. West Fargo Sheyenne 88; 5. Fargo North 46; 6. Wahpeton 40.5; 7. Valley City 38; 8. Fargo Shanley 35; 9. Fargo South 24; 10. West Fargo Horace 23.5; 11. Devils Lake 10; 12. Grand Forks Central 6

Girls individual top 5

100: 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 12.22; 2. Paige Renschler, FSh, 12.26; 3. Kia Ray, WFS, 12.35; 4. Karina Olson, VC, 12.56; 5. Alimath Salou, FD, 12.61

200: 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 25.19; 2. Kate Laqua, FD, 25.49; 3. Paige Renschler, FSh, 25.81; 4. Alimath Salou, FD, 26.42; 5. Ashton Safranski, FD, 26.47

400: 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 58.13; 2. Jocelyn Schiller, GFRR, 58.22; 3. Kate Laqua, FD, 59.17; 4. Avary Fitzpatrick, WFS, 1:00.68; 5. Ava Graf, FD, 1:01.41

800: 1. Lauren Dosch, GFRR, 2:12.96; 2. Morgan Hartze, GFRR, 2:19.94; 3. Greta Goven, VC, 2:20.09; 4. Olivia Beschorner, WFS, 2:21.06; 5. Grace Thiel, FN, 2:23.72

1,600: 1. Reagan Berg, VC, 5:13.17; 2. Jordan Knudsvig, WF, 5:16.98; 3. Brooklyn Herrick, WFH, 5:17.35; 4. Kinley Stecker, FD, 5:19.31; 5. Olivia Beschorner, WFS, 5:23.13

3,200: 1. Kinley Steckler, FD, 11:43.06; 2. Cierra Bornemann, FD, 11:52.74; 3. Olivia Heilman, WFS, 11:56.27; 4. Jordan Knudsvig, WF, 12:03.38; 5. Brooklyn Herrick, WFH, 12:07.05

100 hurdles: 1. Samantha Gustafson, WF, 15.16; 2. Karina Olson, VC, 15.35; 3. Elyse Gulsvig, FD, 15.49; 4. Axumite Wren James, FS, 15.85; 5. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 16.11

300 hurdles: 1. Kate Laqua, FD, 45.25; 2. Jane Donat, FD, 47.46; 3. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 47.19; 4. Sanie Gayflor, FD, 48.54; 5. Axumite Wren James, FS, 48.74

4x100 relay: 1. Fargo Davies A (Sanie Gayflor, Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Alimath Salou) 49.87; 2. West Fargo Sheyenne A (Mika Wadeson, Avary Fitzpatrick, Rebecca Witherspoon, Kia Ray) 49.93; 3. West Fargo A (Ella Heilman, Zevina, Scarbrough, Samantha Gustafson, Michelle Gee) 50.21; 4. Fargo South A (Adelina Majetich, Jordis Maxwell, Erin Sorum, Isabelle Naklen) 50.66; 5. Fargo North A (Hikmah Abdul-Hammed, Nora Fluge, Haidyn Tollefson, Lydia Onama) 52.26

4x200 relay: 1. Fargo Davies A (Alimath Salou, Ashton Safranski, Sanie Gayflor, Mariah Burian) 1:46.71; 2. West Fargo Sheyenne A (Naomi Nhial, Mika Wadeson, Lezinga Kpeenu, Rebecca Witherspoon) 1:49.55; 3. West Fargo Horace A (Olivia Schock, Evangeline Sappington, Sydney Bailey, Isabella Nygaard) 1:49.82; 4. Fargo South A (Jordis Maxwell, Adelina Majetich, Erin Sorum, Isabelle Naklen) 1:50.20; 5. Fargo Shanley A (Odura Isaac, Clara Robin, Mesiku Hakim, Paige Renschler) 1:50.20

4x400 relay: 1. Grand Forks Red River A (Morgan Hartze, Lauren Dosch, Emily Nelson, Jocelyn Schiller) 4:00.35; 2. Fargo Davies A (Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Ava Graf, Kate Laqua) 4:05.04; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne A (Jersey Lang, Naomi Nhial, Olivia Beschorner, Avary Fitzpatrick) 4:09.94; 4. Valley City A (Reagan Berg, Sydnee Ingstad, Brynn Lueck, Greta Govern) 4:14.01; 5. Fargo Shanley A 4:15.20

4x800 relay: 1. Grand Forks Red River A (Ava Parks, Morgan Hartze, Jocelynn Schiller, Lauren Dosch) 9:50.45; 2. Fargo North A (Olivia Hammes, Brooklyn Champagne, Grayce Anderson, Grace Thiel) 10:00.99; 3. Fargo Davies A (Davin Nesius, Bayley Scott; Ava Wareham, Brynn Braaflat) 10:03.99; 4. Wahpeton A (Alison Hoerer, Olivia Hansen, Lucie Comstock, Gracie Falck) 10:23.99; 5. Devils Lake A (Gabrielle McLaurin, Ella Wass, Emily McLaurin, Dottie Goss) 10:24.93

Shot put: 1. Scout Woods, Wah, 39-8.5; 2. Riley Guscette, WF, 39-1.5; 3. Emma Osier, FN, 38-8; 4. Seely Stockmoe, FSh, 37-8.5; 5. Cailey Harmon, FD, 37-2.5

Discus: 1. Scout Woods, Wah, 126-2; 2. Cailey Moton, WF, 120-0; 3. Emma Osier, FN, 110-4; 4. Kaylee Baker, GFC, 109-7; 5. Maci Wheeldon, FD, 108-1

Javelin: 1. Ella Weippert, GFRR, 137-7; 2. Cayla Sailer, FD, 120-10; 3. Camille Deringer, FD, 114-0; 4. Lataya Lunneborg, Wah, 113-5; 5. Elyse Gulsvig, FD, 108-6

High jump: 1. Abigail Lovelace, FN, 5-3; 2. Camille Deringer, FD, 5-2; 3. Maci Wheeldon, FD, 5-2; 4. Jocelynne Hoefs, GFRR, 5-1; 5. Sannie Yeanay, WFS, 5-1

Pole vault: 1. Emma Briggs, WFS, 11-0; 2. Onya Kretchman, FD, 11-0; 3. Taylor Tang, FD, 10-3; T4. Halle Braaflat, FD, and Addison Tandeski, FD, 9-3

Long jump: 1. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 17-5.5; 2. Kenzie Wuo, WFS, 18-2.75; 3. Kia Ray, WFS, 17-1; 4. Sara Kraft, DL, 17-0.75; 5. Onya Kretchman, FD, 16-5

Triple jump: 1. Addison Tandeski, FD, 36-0.5; 2. Cayla Sailer, FD, 35-11; 3. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 35-9; 4. Onya Kretchman, FD, 35-8.75; 5. Axumite Wren James, FS, 35-7.5