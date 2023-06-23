Central quarterback Dylan LaMont readies for Shrine Bowl after record-setting senior season

GRAND FORKS — Former Grand Forks Central quarterback Brooks Bollinger, who went on to play at the University of Wisconsin and spent seven seasons in the NFL, is basically the gold standard of the Central program.

In 2022, Central quarterback Dylan LaMont threw for the most yards in a single season in school history.

That's a quarterback lineage that includes both Bollinger and former UND starting quarterback Jake Landry.

"To pass guys like that is really cool," LaMont said. "At the beginning of the season, I didn't think I'd be close to that. It's a great feeling because those are guys I look up to. It's really cool to do something like that."

LaMont has one more prep game left. The Valley City State-signee will play for the East team in the annual North Dakota Shrine Bowl, which takes place Saturday in Mayville.

The 11-man game starts at 4 p.m., while the 9-man game starts at 7 p.m.

"Any time you're in the same conversation as (Bollinger), that's cool for a kid like Dylan," Central coach Jake Schauer said.

Schauer was in his first season as head coach in 2022, and the Knights won more games (four) than they had since 2007.

Central, in its second season in a new classification of schools, also advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2007.

For a program with a run-heavy tradition, Central was pass-heavy in 2022, a distinction made possible by the abilities of LaMont.

"He fell right into our laps," Schauer said.

LaMont threw for 2,031 yards — almost 1,000 yards more than anyone else in the Class A EDC. He was 173-for-272 with 17 touchdowns and a 63 percent completion percentage. He threw for more than 225 yards per game.

Former Grand Forks Central Quarterback Dylan LaMont (7) sinks a jump shot into trash cans during a N.D. Shrine Bowl event at Mayville State University in Mayville on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

The No. 2 passing yardage quarterback in the Class A EDC was Red River's Pearce Parks, a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 117 yards per game.

LaMont said his high school career was "weird." He was injured in two seasons, while another was the pandemic-impacted season.

"He never got the reps a lot of other quarterbacks receive," Schauer said.

But LaMont meshed with Central's new quarterback coach — veteran coach Darin King.

"(King) is a passing guru, and those two had a great relationship," Schauer said. "It was fun to watch them build."

LaMont's strengths allowed Central to use its short passing game almost like a run game. The Knights' strong-suit was at the skill positions with Leo Strandell, Jack Simmers, Tray Kuntz, Cole Barta and Jayden Haake.

"He's got a big arm, and he's a really good student of the game and knew how to read defenses," Schauer said. "He's a leader. Those kids looked up to him. He was able to do what you want your quarterback to do and be a leader."

At this week's Shrine Game, the 11-man East team will be quarterbacked by LaMont and Fargo Shanley standout Michael Rostberg, who'll play at St. Thomas.

"We need the East to win," LaMont said. "We're on a winning streak, so we have to keep that going."

Shrine Bowl

When: Saturday, 11-man game at 4 p.m., 9-man game at 7 p.m.

Where: Mayville State, Jerome Berg Field.

Grand Forks in the game: GF Central — Dylan LaMont; GF Red River — Logan Arason, Hudson Flom.

9-man area in the game: North Prairie — Mitchell Leas, Nicholas Mears; Cavalier — Jacob Steele; May-Port-C-G — Ethan Bergstrom, Xyler Carlson, Lucas Fugleberg, Andrew Aarsvold; North Border — Carson Brown, T.J. Cosley; Cavalier — Landon Carter, Colten Hurst; Kittson County Central — Chisum Schmiedeberg; Larimore — Colter Thorsell, Jebb Gerszewski; North Star — Bryce Prouty.

11-man area in the game: Hillsboro-Central Valley — Riley Olsen, Peter Dryburgh, Easton Baesler; Thompson — Max Roller; Devils Lake — Colton Schneider; Langdon-Edmore-Munich — Jack Romfo.

Bella Rohde, second from left, kicks a soccer ball past netminder Lucas Fugleberg, right, during a N.D. Shrine Bowl event at Mayville State University in Mayville on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Former Beulah lineman Tarren Larson, left, helps Piper Hegland, 5, with a parachute during a N.D. Shrine Bowl event at Mayville State University in Mayville on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald