Central passes the test, knocks off Red River in five-and-a-half hour dual

Magdalene Spicer and Gianna Blue won key matches for the Knights, who improved to 4-1.

Grand Forks Central's Magdalene Spicer hits a shot during her match with Red River's Addison Lommen Thursday at Riverside Courts in Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 10:07 PM

GRAND FORKS — Seniors Magdalene Spicer and Gianna Blue were 45 minutes late for Grand Forks Central's girls tennis showdown against rival Grand Forks Red River on Thursday afternoon.

They had to take AP tests first.

When they arrived at Riverside Park, they didn't get a chance to warm up with their teammates or go through any prematch routines.

They delivered, anyway.

Blue won a tight three-set match at No. 3 singles. She teamed with Sydnee Lemieux to win another tight match at No. 2 doubles. And Spicer teamed with Madi Stauss to win the dual's clinching match, a three-set victory at No. 1 doubles.

It led the Knights to a 6-3 win over the Roughriders in a five-and-a-half hour regular-season Eastern Dakota Conference dual that ended minutes before the sun set in Grand Forks.

"It was a busy day for them," Central coach Matt Fuka said of Spicer and Blue. "They didn't get a nice warmup like everyone gets before the match. They just jumped right out and started playing. Overall, I was very impressed with how they played, especially to come up big. We've got student-athletes at Central."

Central improved to 4-1 win the victory. Red River dropped to 4-1.

To accommodate for the AP testing, the Knights and Roughriders agreed to move doubles to the end. It's usually the start of the meet.

Doubles ended up being decisive.

Central led 4-3 with No. 1 and No. 2 doubles on the court. The Knights finished off both matches to sweep the three doubles spots. Earlier, Stella Blue and Allie Wilhelmi won at No. 3 doubles.

It's the second time this season Central has swept doubles to win a dual. Last month, the Knights beat Fargo Shanley 6-3 thanks to wins at all three doubles positions.

"The girls have been doing a really good job of being aggressive — poaching whenever they can," Fuka said. "They've been serving well, returning well and cheering on their teammates. I think that's been a big difference from last year. When you hit a good shot, you say, 'let's go' and it gets the girls fired up."

The Knights also received straight-set wins from Stauss at No. 1 singles and Jennifer Wang at No. 5 singles.

"I think the girls played very well overall," Fuka said. "The biggest thing is mentally, this year, the girls have been really focused. I think that helps, because they're more prepared for a tight match and a battle. There have been a lot of comebacks and a lot of lead changes. They've had a great attitude."

Red River received straight-set wins from Addison Lommen at No. 2 singles, Kate Hinschberger at No. 4 singles and Dana Chahal at No. 6 singles.

"Central is a very experienced, tough team," Red River coach Josh Lunak said. "We battled. It could have gone either way. It was a long, five-and-a-half hour roller coaster that went up and down, but at the end of the day, they won the tight ones and were able to get the 'W.'"

Both coaches said the experience of playing tight matches like Thursday will help them in the postseason.

"The glass is obviously half full after seeing this match and being able to compete in all nine spots," Lunak said. "There were a lot of good things we saw today."

Grand Forks Red River's Addison Lommen reaches for a shot during her match with Grand Forks Central's Magdalene Spicer Thursday at Riverside Courts.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

GF Central 6, GF Red River 3

Singles
1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Farrah Spicer 6-2, 6-3; 2. Addison Lommen, RR, over Magdalene Spicer 6-2, 6-1; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Naomi Rahman 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; 4. Kate Hinschberger, RR, over Sydnee Lemieux 6-4, 6-4; 5. Jennifer Wang, GFC, over Grace Paranica 6-3, 7-6; 6. Dana Chahal, RR, over Lauren Trann 6-0, 7-5
Doubles
1. Stauss-Spicer, GFC, over Spicer-Lommen 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Blue-Lemieux, GFC, over Hinschberger-Chahal 6-4, 7-5; 3. Stella Blue-Allie Wilhelmi, GFC, over Paranica-Lauren Endres 6-7, 6-2, 7-5

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
